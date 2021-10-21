Girls swimming regional schedule

Friday-Saturday
Class 4A West
at Evanston
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Jackson, Laramie, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County
Class 4A East
at Cheyenne South
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan
Class 3A West
at Pinedale
WHO'S HERE: Sublette County, Lander, Lyman, Green River, Kemmerer, Rawlins
Class 3A East
at Worland
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Powell, Cody, Douglas, Newcastle, Riverton, Buffalo
