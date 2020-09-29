Girls swimming results

Tuesday
Fish Bowl
Kelly Walsh 157, Natrona County 28
200 medley relay: Kelly Walsh C (Chayse Schierkolk, Jaycie Blackford, Maggie Johnson, Makena Foster) 2:13.06; Kelly Walsh B 2:17.74; Natrona County A 2:20.44.
200 free: Susan Noah, KW, 2:18.33; Jaidyn Purnell, KW, 2:32.28; Hannah Danforth, NC, 2:56.31.
200 IM: Lindsey Goodrich, KW, 2:37.72; Elle Shaw, KW, 2:50.73; Ileah Mwangi, KW, 2:50.84.
50 free: Chayse Schierkolk, KW, 25.14; River Waldock, KW, 27.29; Audrey Roberts, NC, 27.73.
Diving: Gabriella Haigler, NC, 212.05; Katelynn Oden, NC, 154.50; Katelyn Stirewalt, KW, 146.35.
100 fly: Stephanie Eager, KW, 1:08.17; Lindsey Goodrich, KW, 1:11.74; Chayse Schierkolk, KW, 1:12.70.
100 free: Maggie Johnson, KW, 1:01.93; Susan Noah, KW, 1:02.10; Mackenzie Cawley, KW, 1:02.34.
500 free: Mazzi Vlastos, KW, 6:16.71; Elle Shaw, KW, 6:26.15; Ileah Mwangi, KW, 6:54.17.
200 free relay: Kelly Walsh C (Maggie Johnson, Harley Gallup, Alyssa Robinson, Elle Shaw) 1:59.59; Kelly Walsh B 2:00.77; Kelly Walsh D 2:03.04.
100 back: River Waldock, KW, 1:06.00; Stephanie Eager, KW, 1:08.45; Olivia Schmidt, KW, 1:13.50.
100 breast: Alexis Ker, KW, 1:17.40; Jayleen Blackford, KW, 1:23.42; Hannah Danforth, NC, 1:28.93.
400 free relay: Kelly Walsh A (Chayse Schierkolk, River Waldock, Stephanie Eager, Kaya Hartl) 4:07.57; Kelly Walsh B 4:41.38; Kelly Walsh C 4:51.00.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!