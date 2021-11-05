Lander, Green River tie for Class 3A girls swimming state championship

Defending champion Green River won the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the meet, to tie Lander for the team title at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Championship on Friday in Gillette.

The Wolves’ relay team of Tanith Smith, Courtney Clark, Amaya Spartz and Lilly Munoz touched the wall with a time of 3 minutes, 44.28 seconds to catch Lander, which finished second in 3:49.33.

Smith and Munoz also teamed with Brianna Uhrig and Hailey Uhrig to win the 200 medley relay. Smith, a freshman, added two individual titles — 50 free and 100 back — and the senior Munoz won the 100 breast. Clark, a sophomore, was the winner in the 500 free.

Lander had just one individual gold medalist as senior Ashlon Koch won the 100 butterfly. Koch also teamed with Lainy Duncan, Emily Anderson and Lillyan Hamilton to win the 200 free relay.

Cody junior Tara Joyce defended her title in the 200 free and also set a state record in the 100 free with a time of 51.49 seconds.

Buffalo senior Makenna Lambert captured her third consecutive title in the 200 IM and Powell junior Kami Jensen won gold in diving.

Powell finished third in the team race with 165 points, followed by Douglas (144), Buffalo (118) and Cody (116).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.