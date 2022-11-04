Lander wins Class 3A girls state swimming & diving championship

Lander made a late charge Friday to win a state title. The Tigers won three of the final four events to finish atop the podium at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in Laramie.

Lander, which tied Green River for last year's title, finished with 276 points while the Wolves had 232. Powell was third with 201 points.

The Tigers' surge began with the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the team of junior Josey Johnson, seniors Lainy Duncan and Lillyan Hamilton and sophomore Lara Robertson grabbing gold with a time of 1 minute, 41.58 seconds.

Freshman Katy Anderson then won the 100 backstroke (1:01.89) and Duncan touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.97). The Tigers also won the meet-opening 200 medley relay with Anderson and senior Divya Forbis joining Duncan and Hamilton.

Cody senior Tara Joyce added to her gold medal haul, winning the 200 free for the second year in a row and the 500 free, which she also won in 2020.

Green River had two dual-event winners in freshman Tavia Arnell -- 200 IM, 100 fly -- and sophomore Tanith Smith -- 50 free, 100 free -- and senior Zella Maez claimed gold in the diving.

The Wolves were seeking their third consecutive state title, but off to a rocky start when their 100 medley relay team was disqualified.

Saturday, Laramie will be going for its sixth consecutive Class 4A title. Cheyenne Central, Gillette, Kelly Walsh and Jackson are seen as the major threats to dethrone the Plainsmen.