Laramie chases 6th consecutive state girls swimming title with new coach

The Laramie girls swimming and diving team has established itself as the gold standard in Class 4A as the Plainsmen are the five-time defending state champs. If it wants to extend the streak to six, Laramie will have to do so without longtime coach Tom Hudson on the deck.

Hudson retired in June after leading both the Plainsmen boys’ and girls’ programs for the past 32 years.

While the Plainsmen no longer have Hudson in the maroon and gold, they do return senior Ashlyn Mathes, the two-time defending state champ in the 500 freestyle. Mathes and senior Theresa Richardson also swam on the team’s 400 free relay state-winning team and senior Maya Peterson, who finished second in the 100 back last year.

In addition to Mathes, Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk (100 free) and Gillette’s Skye Rehard (100 breast) are also back to defend their state titles. Rehard, classmate Ryan Drube and junior Haily Creary were also on the Camels’ first place 200 medley relay team.

State runner-up Cheyenne Central returns junior Izzy DeLay, who won silver in both the 200 IM and 100 breast; and junior Emily Meares, who finished third in the 100 fly.

Class 3A

Green River ended Lander’s four-year title run in 2020, but the Tigers got another taste of fold last year when they tied the Wolves for the top spot.

Green River’s attempt at a three-peat will be led by sophomore Tanitha Smith and junior Courtney Clark. Smith won both the 50 free and 100 back last year; Clark was the 500 free winner.

Other returning champs are: Cody senior Tara Joyce (200 free, 100 free) and Powell senior Kami Jensen (diving).

While Lander doesn’t have any returning individual champions, the Tigers welcome back three-fourths of their state championship 200 free relay team in juniors Emily Anderson and Lillyan Hamilton and senior Lainy Duncan. Robertson also finished third in both the 200 IM and 100 breast while Hamilton was third in the 50 free. And senior Lara Robertson was the runner-up in both the 200 free and the 500 free.

The Wyoming State High School Swimming & Diving Championships are scheduled for Nov. 3-5 in Laramie.