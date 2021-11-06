Laramie girls win fifth consecutive state swimming championship

Laramie won three individual events and one relay, and used its depth to pull away from the field and claim its fifth consecutive team title at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday in Gillette.

The Plainsmen got individual victories from seniors Anna Roesler (200 free) and Mallorie Hamel (diving) and junior Ashlyn Mathes (500 free) and capped off the meet by winning the final event -- the 400 free relay.

Mathes won the 500 free for the second year in a row, while Roesler won the 100 fly last year.

Gillette senior Berkeley Christensen put the finishing touches on her outstanding prep career by capturing gold in the 200 IM and 100 fly, as well as swimming a leg on the Camels' state-winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. It was Christensen's third state title in the 100 fly. She had won the 200 free the previous three years.

Cheyenne Central senior Kira Brownell also won two events as she touched the wall first in both the 50 free and 100 back.

Gillette junior Skye Rehard defended her title in the 100 breast while also swimming on the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

Kelly Walsh sophomore Chayse Schierkolk was the 100 free winner.

