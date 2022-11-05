Laramie girls win sixth consecutive state swimming & diving championship

Laramie got a gold-medal performance from senior Ashlyn Mathes and rode its depth to another state swimming championship Saturday in its home pool.

Mathes won the 500 freestyle for the third year in a row and added a first-place finish in the 200 free and the Plainsmen held off a strong showing by Cheyenne Central to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Swimming & Diving Championships. Laramie finished with 240 points, followed by Central with 222, Gillette with 197 and Jackson with 164.

Central had three individual gold medalists in senior Brinkley Lewis (diving) and juniors Emily Meares (100 butterfly) and Izzy DeLay (100 breaststroke). The Indians also won the 200 medley relay, with freshmen Kayleigh Hood and Sydney Gough joining DeLay and Meares atop the podium.

Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk defended her title in the 100 free and also won the 50 free to help lead the Trojans to a fifth-place finish.

Other individual winners were Gillette senior Skye Rehard (200 IM) and Jackson freshman Amaya Olivieri. The Jackson team of Olivieri, freshmen Norah Wilson and Maren Tattersall and junior Vega Sanchez won the 200 free relay. And the Gillette 400 free relay team of Rehard, senior Ryann Drube and juniors Hailey Creary and Zoe Gallion finished first in the meet's final event.