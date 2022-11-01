Laramie, Green River look to defend girls' state swimming championships

Laramie's quest for gold at this weekend's Wyoming State High School Swimming & Diving Championships figures to be an uphill battle.

The Plainsmen have won the past five Class 4A state titles, but there a handful of teams expected to challenge for the top of the podium Saturday in Laramie. East Conference champ Cheyenne Central looks to be the main threat to the Plainsmen's supremacy, with Kelly Walsh, Jackson and Gillette also in contention.

Laramie does return two-time defending 500 free state champ Ashlyn Mathes, who also won the 200 free at the West Conference meet to help the Plainsmen hold off Kelly Walsh and Jackson for the team title.

Leading the way for Central is junior Izzy DeLay, who won both the 100 breast and 200 IM at the conference meet as well as swimming on the Indians' first-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Central also got a gold-medal performance from senior diver Brinkley Lewis.

Other two-event winners at the East conference meet were Gillette senior Skye Rehard (100 fly, 100 back) and Cheyenne East junior Sydni Sawyer (200 free, 500 free).

Besides Mathes, the only two-event champ at the West Conference meet was Jackson's Amaya Olivieri (100 fly, 100 back).

Kelly Walsh was second in the West as juniors Chayse Schierkolk (100 free), Lindsey Goodrich (200 IM) and Maggie Johnson (50 free) all won gold.

Class 3A

Two-time reigning state champion Green River, which tied Lander for the title last year, is positioned for a three-peat.

The West Conference champ Wolves return two state champions in sophomore Tanitha Smith (50 free, 100 back) and junior Courtney Clark (500 free). At the conference meet, Smith (50 free, 100 free), Clark (200 free, 500 free) and freshman Tavia Arnell (200 IM, 100 fly) all won two events, with junior Brianna Uhrig touching the wall first in the 100 breast.

Powell won the East Conference meet in convincing fashion over Cody and Douglas thanks to first-place finishes from Emma Mitchell (50 free) and Grace Sapp (100 back). Defending state champion diver Kami Jensen was the runner-up to Buffalo's Olivia Maertens.

Cody senior Tara Joyce, the defending state champ in both the 100 free and 200 free, won the 200 free and 500 free at the conference meet. Douglas junior Payton Yost swam to titles in both the 100 fly and 100 breast.

This year's state meet begins Thursday with the 3A prelims, followed by the 3A finals and 4A prelims Friday and the 4A finals Saturday.