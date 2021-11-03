Laramie, Green River seek repeat performances at girls state swimming

Laramie is chasing a five-peat while Green River is looking to make it two in a row when the Wyoming State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships start Thursday in Gillette. Class 3A gets things started Thursday with its prelims followed by the finals Friday morning. Class 4A holds its prelims Friday and finals Saturday.

The Plainsmen, who have won the past four Class 4A state titles, return two state champions in senior Anna Roesler (100 fly) and junior Ashlyn Mathes (500 free) as well as a handful of swimmers who finished on the podium last season.

Roesler comes into the state meet with 4A’s top times in both the 100 free and the 500 free senior Natalie Six, who finished second in diving last year, has the state’s top marks in the 1-meter board this season.

Laramie won the West Conference title two weeks ago with 426 points to finish more than 200 points ahead of runner-up Kelly Walsh.

Cheyenne Central, which is led by senior Kira Brownell and sophomore Isabel DeLay, won the East Conference title, with Gillette finishing second.

The Camels return three state champions in seniors Berkeley Christensen and Allison Granat (100 back) and junior Skye Rehard (100 breast). Christensen is the three-time defending champ in the 200 free and also won the 100 fly as a freshman and sophomore.

Rock Springs senior Abi Robinson-Kim is the two-time defending state champ in the 200 IM and also won the 100 back title in 2019.

Sophomore Chayse Schierkolk looks to be Kelly Walsh’s best bet to win gold after finishing second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free last year. Senior Alexis Ker, who won the 100 breast title at the conference meet, placed fifth in the event last year.

Green River returns just one state titlist — senior Hailey Uhrig in the 100 breast — off last year’s team, but the Wolves won six individual events and the 400 free relay to hold off Lander for the South Conference crown.

Sophomore Courtney Clark (200 free, 500 free) and freshman Tanith Smith (50 free, 100 free) both won two events, with junior Zella Maez claiming the diving title and senior Lilly Munoz leading a 1-2-3 finish for Green River in the 100 breast.

A deep Powell team splashed its way to the East Conference title as Kami Jensen (diving) and Grace Sapp (100 back) were the only Panthers to win individual gold.

Cody junior Tara Joyce returns to defend her titles in both the 200 free and 500 free, while Buffalo senior Makenna Lambert won both the 200 IM and 100 free last year. Lander senior Ashlon Koch won the 100 fly and 500 free in 2019.

Girls State Swimming

Thursday

1:30 p.m.: Class 3A prelims

Friday

9:30 a.m.: Class 3A finals

3:30 p.m.: Class 4A prelims

Saturday

10 a.m.: Class 4A finals

