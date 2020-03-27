Laramie's Olivia McPherson leaves storied legacy in her hometown pool

Olivia McPherson vividly remembered everything about the 400 free relay state finals race during her sophomore year. She's watched video of that race multiple times and it's always given her chills.
It was the first year that Gillette split with Thunder Basin, creating an opening for either Sheridan or Laramie to finally make a charge for a state championship. Sheridan and Laramie were neck-and-neck for second place the previous year. They'd created a swimming rivalry before McPherson and her teammates lined up for the final race with everything on the line. If the Plainsmen won that race they'd win their first state title in 16 years. If they didn't win, Sheridan would be crowned the winner.
At nearly the exact midway point in McPherson's illustrious Laramie career that would span 12 state championships, multiple All-American honors and school records, she prepared to swim the anchor leg against Sheridan great Molly Green. McPherson has competed in national meets and has signed to swim at South Carolina in college despite bouts of nervous shaking. Once she hits the pool, however, everything else has always faded away.
"By the time it was my turn I had to go against Molly and I had to catch up," McPherson explained. "The adrenaline, nerves, I was shaking and the sound was so loud. Then I got in the pool and I was on autopilot.
"I just remember touching the wall and looking at the board and my teammates on the other end and they were screaming."
McPherson overtook Green and Laramie broke the state record by winning that relay in 3 minutes, 33.16 seconds. Laramie won the state championship and McPherson had officially arrived on the national swimming scene, fulfilling the expectations of those who had witnessed her for years.
The way she's told the story, McPherson started with swimming lessons through her mother. She tried volleyball in junior high but returned to swimming because of what it gave her. She loved that she was intimidated by seeing a workout, feeling close to losing consciousness during the workout and the inevitable burst of pride when she completed that workout.
"I can't blame anyone but me if I don't do well in the 50 free," she explained. "I love that feeling of accomplishment. And I like how once you jump in the pool everything goes on autopilot. At least for me. At that point it's just you and the water."
You have free articles remaining.
She was a club swimming standout before taking herself by surprise as a high school freshman. She beat former Cheyenne Central great and current San Diego State swimmer Sammy Geyer in the 50 free that year (23.53 seconds) to prove her own legitimacy. She also went head-to-head with Gillette native Sani Carsrud, one of the state's best with a few years on McPherson. This Laramie freshman belonged.
"By the time she was a freshman we knew she was the real deal," Laramie swimming coach Tom Hudson said. "She'd broken the sprint records in middle school so we knew she'd be a star."
Hudson remembered watching McPherson as an 11-year old in the pool, swimming against the boys doing kick sets on the kick board. Everything after that was realized potential.
Coaches on the national stage already noticed Olivia McPherson before that anchor leg on the 400 free relay team, that finish simply made her more of a cult figure in recruiting circles. She continued to win state championships, grabbing gold medals by the handful, while gaining more attention. She went on as many visits as she could -- Ohio State, Boise State, Arkansas and many more -- but none of them felt as natural as her visit to South Carolina.
She's either excited or nervous about that decision depending on the day. She hasn't received any workouts yet during the extended dead period due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The Laramie senior's also relied on her mother for motivation in the midst of workout limbo.
Hudson mentioned that he had no worries McPherson would do well at the next level. He even stated that her, along with classmate Max DeYoung, may go down as the two best swimmers ever at Laramie High School. McPherson won 12 state championships and leaves high school with state records in the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 free and 400 free relay. She's also a six-time All-American (100 and 500 free in 2017; 50 and 100 free, and 100 breast in 2018; and 100 breast and 500 free in 2019).
McPherson emits a semi-uncomfortable giggle when hearing her accomplishments read back to her. She didn't swim for those accolades, she swam for those at practice with her -- and that's what she'll remember most about being a Plainsmen.
"They pushed me and kept me sane," McPherson said of her teammates. "I feel like you won't remember the tough practices as much. I'll mostly remember the bus rides and hanging out with my best friends and the coaches, the relationships that I was able to form and the girls I was able to compete against."
So she happily passed the torch down to her younger teammates, telling them to remember each other through the 2-hour workouts and the 5 a.m. wake-up calls. Those numbers float away once you hit the water. What she's loved most is the sight when she returns upward, breaking the surface to emerge a new champion.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!