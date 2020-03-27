Laramie's Olivia McPherson leaves storied legacy in her hometown pool

McPherson overtook Green and Laramie broke the state record by winning that relay in 3 minutes, 33.16 seconds. Laramie won the state championship and McPherson had officially arrived on the national swimming scene, fulfilling the expectations of those who had witnessed her for years.

The way she's told the story, McPherson started with swimming lessons through her mother. She tried volleyball in junior high but returned to swimming because of what it gave her. She loved that she was intimidated by seeing a workout, feeling close to losing consciousness during the workout and the inevitable burst of pride when she completed that workout.

"I can't blame anyone but me if I don't do well in the 50 free," she explained. "I love that feeling of accomplishment. And I like how once you jump in the pool everything goes on autopilot. At least for me. At that point it's just you and the water."

She was a club swimming standout before taking herself by surprise as a high school freshman. She beat former Cheyenne Central great and current San Diego State swimmer Sammy Geyer in the 50 free that year (23.53 seconds) to prove her own legitimacy. She also went head-to-head with Gillette native Sani Carsrud, one of the state's best with a few years on McPherson. This Laramie freshman belonged.