Laramie's Ashlyn Mathes headlines WCA all-state girls' swimming honors

Laramie senior Ashlyn Mathes, who helped lead the Plainsmen to their sixth consecutive Class 4A state girls' swimming and diving title this past weekend, on Tuesday was named to the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state team for the fourth year in a row.

Mathes won the 500 freestyle for the third time and also grabbed gold in the 200 free at the state meet in Laramie. Other Plainsmen earning all-state honors were Rowyn Birdsley and Maya Peterson.

Gillette seniors Ryann Drube and Skye Rehard garnered their third all-state honors as did Cheyenne Central junior Izzy DeLay and Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk.

In Class 3A, Cody senior Tara Joyce, who won both the 200 free and 500 free, was an all-stater for the third year in a row.

Green River's Courtney Clark, Tanith Smith and Brianna Uhrig; Douglas' Payton Yost; and Lander's Lainy Duncan, Lillyan Hamilton and Lara Robertson all were honored for the second time.

State champion Lander also was represented by Katy Anderson, Divya Forbis and Josey Johnson.