 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
WYOMING COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Laramie's Ashlyn Mathes headlines WCA all-state girls' swimming honors

  • Updated
  • 0
High School Girls 4A Swim Conference West

Kelly Walsh's Chayse Schierkolk steps up on the block for the start of a race at the Class 4A West Conference meet on Oct. 21 at the KW pool in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Laramie senior Ashlyn Mathes, who helped lead the Plainsmen to their sixth consecutive Class 4A state girls' swimming and diving title this past weekend, on Tuesday was named to the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state team for the fourth year in a row.

Mathes won the 500 freestyle for the third time and also grabbed gold in the 200 free at the state meet in Laramie. Other Plainsmen earning all-state honors were Rowyn Birdsley and Maya Peterson.

Gillette seniors Ryann Drube and Skye Rehard garnered their third all-state honors as did Cheyenne Central junior Izzy DeLay and Kelly Walsh junior Chayse Schierkolk.

In Class 3A, Cody senior Tara Joyce, who won both the 200 free and 500 free, was an all-stater for the third year in a row.

Green River's Courtney Clark, Tanith Smith and Brianna Uhrig; Douglas' Payton Yost; and Lander's Lainy Duncan, Lillyan Hamilton and Lara Robertson all were honored for the second time.

People are also reading…

State champion Lander also was represented by Katy Anderson, Divya Forbis and Josey Johnson.

Inside

WCA all-state teams. Page B2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News