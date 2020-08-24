Names to watch in the 2020 girls swimming season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girls swimmers and divers across the state hit the pool this weekend for a season that won't resemble past seasons because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One thing not likely to change, though, are the teams at the top.

Laramie in Class 4A and Lander in Class 3A remain the gold standards in girls swimming in Wyoming. The Plainsmen have won the last three 4A titles while Lander has notched four in a row.

Both schools have to replace some talented seniors, however, so the team races could prove to be a little tighter at this year's state meet -- Nov. 5-7 in Laramie. Then again, both teams also return some of the state's best so neither Laramie nor Lander appear ready to fall back to the pack just yet.

Laramie welcomes back individual and relay champ Katie McPherson as well as three others -- junior Anna Roesler and sophomores Ashlyn Mathes and Therese Richardson -- who swam on state-championship relay teams.

Also in 4A, Gillette's Berkeley Christensen will be looking to add to her four gold medals while Natrona County's Gabriella Haigler will be seeking a third consecutive diving gold medal.