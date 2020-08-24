Names to watch in the 2020 girls swimming season

Girls swimmers and divers across the state hit the pool this weekend for a season that won't resemble past seasons because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One thing not likely to change, though, are the teams at the top.
Laramie in Class 4A and Lander in Class 3A remain the gold standards in girls swimming in Wyoming. The Plainsmen have won the last three 4A titles while Lander has notched four in a row.
Both schools have to replace some talented seniors, however, so the team races could prove to be a little tighter at this year's state meet -- Nov. 5-7 in Laramie. Then again, both teams also return some of the state's best so neither Laramie nor Lander appear ready to fall back to the pack just yet.
Laramie welcomes back individual and relay champ Katie McPherson as well as three others -- junior Anna Roesler and sophomores Ashlyn Mathes and Therese Richardson -- who swam on state-championship relay teams.
Also in 4A, Gillette's Berkeley Christensen will be looking to add to her four gold medals while Natrona County's Gabriella Haigler will be seeking a third consecutive diving gold medal.
For Lander, Ashlon Koch is the only returning individual champ, but the Tigers always seem ready to reload. Seniors Kristen McPherson and Anje Harms and sophomore Lainy Duncan all had top-3 finishes last year.
Buffalo, which finished as the 3A runner-up last year, brings back an individual champ in Makenna Lambert as well as half of their two state-championship relay teams (400 free, 200 free).
Other athletes will undoubtedly make their marks in the pool this year, but here are some of the top returning swimmers and divers to watch in 2020.
Class 4A
GABRIELLA HAIGLER, Natrona County: The senior held off Laramie's Natalie Six (387.20 points to 383.80) to grab her second consecutive gold medal in the 1-meter diving competition.
BERKELEY CHRISTENSEN, Gillette: In just two years, the junior has already collected four first-place finishes, winning both the 200 free and the 100 butterfly each of the past two seasons.
ABI ROBINSON-KIM, Rock Springs: The junior burst onto the scene as a freshman when she was the runner-up in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. She upped the stakes last year by winning both events.
KATIE McPHERSON, Laramie: A key member of the Plainsmen's state championship team, the senior won the 100 free and swam on two first-place relay teams in the 200 medley and the 200 free. She also grabbed silver in the 50 free after taking bronze in the event the year before.
ANNA ROESLER, Laramie: The junior also swam on two state-championship relay teams -- 200 medley, 400 free -- as well as taking second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 IM.
Class 3A
BRYNLEE BUSSKOHL, Lyman: The senior set a state record in the 100 breaststroke last year with a time of 1:05.47 and will go for a three-peat in the event this year. Busskohl also finished second in the 50 free and swam a leg on the Eagles' state-winning 200 medley relay.
MAKENNA LAMBERT, Buffalo: She capped a solid sophomore campaign by winning the 200 individual medley, finishing second in the 500 free and anchoring the Bison's state championship 400 free relay team.
HANNAH GROSS, Newcastle: After winning four silver medals and a bronze in her first three seasons, the senior finally grabbed the gold last year when she won the 200 free.
EMMA KARHU, Powell: After a fourth-place finish two years ago, the all-around athlete won the diving finals by more than 70 points and will look to repeat in her senior season.
ASHLON KOCH, Lander: The junior won both the 100 butterfly and the 500 free to help lead the Tigers to their fourth consecutive state title last year. As a freshman, she was part of the winning 400 free relay team in addition to finishing as the runner-up in both the 200 IM and the 500 free.
