Seniors lead Kelly Walsh girls swimming team through unprecedented year

When schools shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, many thought the closure would be temporary. Parents, students and teachers expected to be back in their classrooms by the end of April. Then, the break was extended and schools across the nation eventually closed their doors for the remainder of the academic year. As the situation worsened, talks regarding the fate of the Class of 2021’s final year became more grim. While 2020 seniors admittedly had a less than desirable end to their senior year, suddenly incoming seniors began wondering if they would have one at all.
Luckily, in Wyoming school is back in session and activities are up and running again, albeit a bit differently than in previous years. It’s no secret that everyday life has been radically altered over the past few months, and there’s no aspect of society that has remained untouched from this virus, including high school athletics.
For the Kelly Walsh girls' swim team, many new measures have been implemented and unique challenges have arisen. Hand washing is more encouraged than ever, sanitization stations are set up throughout all KW facilities, and physical distancing is required when possible. The offseason program was more difficult than ever to get running, but head coach Nick Hopson said the biggest change he’s seen from COVID-19 on the Trojans was the large number of girls who came for tryouts. Hopson believed the record turnout was a direct result of the restlessness felt by so many kids after such a long period of quarantine.
While people globally are still trying to come to terms with this “new normal,” there’s been something of an awakening happening in and across communities. If anything has become apparent this year, it’s how much people need one another, and that relational mindset is prevalent across the Kelly Walsh swim team, most notably in seniors Kaya Hartl, Mazzi Vlastos, Jayleen Blackford and River Waldock. While Hartl has posted state-qualifying times, Waldock has transitioned gracefully into her role as a leader on the team. She is on all three of the Trojans' relay teams and currently holds the state's best time in the 100-meter freestyle at 54.25 seconds. To Waldock though, it’s not just about winning; each race is an opportunity for personal growth.
“I try not to pay too much attention to the times,” Waldock said. “I just swim the best race I can for that day.”
This personal growth, however, only comes with external support. For Vlastos, Kelly Walsh swim is all about the community. Everyday, the girls show up -- sometimes twice a day-- to get in the cold water and push themselves to swim their best for the duration of practice. Everyone is there to get better, and the girls encourage one another to do so. Both Vlastos and Waldock expressed how the support amongst teammates is what gets them through not only the hard practices, but also difficult days.
“We use uplifting words with each other," Vlastos remarked. "When one member is feeling down, another might say something like, ‘We’re going to get through it together.’ And you know it’s true because we are just always supporting one another."
This seems to be the mindset of all the seniors and, according to Hopson, these four know how to keep the team motivated as well as hold them accountable. Once a week, the four girls have something of a rap session with the rest of the team to address any issues the girls are having, offer advice, or give encouragement. That senior leadership is something Hopson doubts he’ll ever see another class step up and embrace like Hartl, Waldock, Vlastos and Blackford have.
“They have my total trust. They’ve helped curate a real family community and know how to curb any drama. It makes my job way easier,” he said with a laugh, “but overall, having seniors like these makes the season a lot better.”
As important as the real work is, both the girls and their coach know just how integral and precious moments outside of practice are for the team as a whole, now more than ever.
Vlastos has cherished team dinners and the opportunity to spend time and laugh with teammates, both on varsity and junior varsity. Waldock looks back fondly on all her overnight trips, and the times she played board games on hotel floors with friends. To Hopson, a particular game of water polo stands out as his favorite memory of the season. He said he often likes to tease the girls that they’re being too timid and, during this specific game, the girls stepped up to prove him wrong.
“That was the most aggressive game of water polo I’ve ever seen from a girls’ team," he recalled. "I could see how much of a rush they all got from the game, and how much fun they all had.”
Right now, it’s moments like these that mean the most. For this year’s seniors, time together is more valuable than ever. It’s evident that they have stepped up to make the best of and seize every opportunity and moment they’ve been given. Because they discovered last year just how easily it can all be taken away.
