Seniors lead Kelly Walsh girls swimming team through unprecedented year

While people globally are still trying to come to terms with this “new normal,” there’s been something of an awakening happening in and across communities. If anything has become apparent this year, it’s how much people need one another, and that relational mindset is prevalent across the Kelly Walsh swim team, most notably in seniors Kaya Hartl, Mazzi Vlastos, Jayleen Blackford and River Waldock. While Hartl has posted state-qualifying times, Waldock has transitioned gracefully into her role as a leader on the team. She is on all three of the Trojans' relay teams and currently holds the state's best time in the 100-meter freestyle at 54.25 seconds. To Waldock though, it’s not just about winning; each race is an opportunity for personal growth.

“I try not to pay too much attention to the times,” Waldock said. “I just swim the best race I can for that day.”

This personal growth, however, only comes with external support. For Vlastos, Kelly Walsh swim is all about the community. Everyday, the girls show up -- sometimes twice a day-- to get in the cold water and push themselves to swim their best for the duration of practice. Everyone is there to get better, and the girls encourage one another to do so. Both Vlastos and Waldock expressed how the support amongst teammates is what gets them through not only the hard practices, but also difficult days.