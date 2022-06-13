Laramie swimming head coach Tom Hudson announces his retirement

Laramie High head swimming coach Tom Hudson stepped down over the weekend after leading the Plainsmen for 32 years. The news was first reported by wyosports.net.

During his time at Laramie, Hudson's teams won 21 Class 4A state championships and 31 conference titles. The Plainsmen girls' team and the boys' team have each won the past five state titles. Hudson coached 30 All-Americans and was named the 4A coach of the year 26 times.

He was inducted into the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0