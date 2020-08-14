2020 prep tennis storylines

Don't count out 'em out

Sheridan won't make things easy for Central, however. After finishing behind Kelly Walsh and Cody in the North Regional last year, the Broncs put it all together to claim a share of their first state team title since 2004.

And Sheridan has the talent to once again contend for the top spot. The Broncs welcome back Julia Kutz, who finished third at No. 1 singles; No. 2 singles champ Ella Laird; and two of their top doubles players in Tori Pearce and Sydni Bilyeu.

Is this the year Cody finally breaks through? The Fillies have finished third at state each of the last three years, but return the No. 2 doubles champs in Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner and the No. 3 doubles winners in Soffy Anderson and Natty Morales.

Finley's Time?

Maybe this is the year Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger breaks through and wins it all after coming oh-so-close the last two seasons. She was undefeated heading into her first state tournament, but lost to eventual state champ Alli Hays from Gillette in the semifinals before rebounding to finish third. And last year she dropped just one game through her first three state matches before losing to Needham in the championship match.