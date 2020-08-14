2020 prep tennis storylines

The Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships have followed a familiar pattern the past few years. The boys team race has produced five state champs in the past four years -- Cheyenne Central and Jackson tied for top honors in 2018 -- while Cheyenne Central has dominated the girls side of the ledger with five team championships in the past six years.
So what's in store for 2020? How about more of the same? Or maybe something unexpected? We'll get a better feel for things after this weekend as tennis players across the state hit the courts for their first matches of the season.
With that in mind, here are some storylines to keep an eye on as the season begins its run to the state championships Sept. 24-26 in Gillette.
Central casting
Cheyenne Central senior Emily Needham returns to defend her No. 1 singles title and go for a third consecutive gold medal; she won the No. 2 singles title as a sophomore.
The Tribe also welcome back senior Kaitlyn Smedley, who finished third at No. 2 singles last year, and the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Sarah Foster and Cassadie Anderson, last year's runners-up.
Those four played a major role in helping Central tie Sheridan for the team title and will once again have the Tribe in contention for more hardware.
Don't count out 'em out
Sheridan won't make things easy for Central, however. After finishing behind Kelly Walsh and Cody in the North Regional last year, the Broncs put it all together to claim a share of their first state team title since 2004.
And Sheridan has the talent to once again contend for the top spot. The Broncs welcome back Julia Kutz, who finished third at No. 1 singles; No. 2 singles champ Ella Laird; and two of their top doubles players in Tori Pearce and Sydni Bilyeu.
Is this the year Cody finally breaks through? The Fillies have finished third at state each of the last three years, but return the No. 2 doubles champs in Ashlynn Staggs and Anna Brenner and the No. 3 doubles winners in Soffy Anderson and Natty Morales.
Finley's Time?
Maybe this is the year Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger breaks through and wins it all after coming oh-so-close the last two seasons. She was undefeated heading into her first state tournament, but lost to eventual state champ Alli Hays from Gillette in the semifinals before rebounding to finish third. And last year she dropped just one game through her first three state matches before losing to Needham in the championship match.
The Trojans, who finished third at state last year, also return Lily Putnam as they chase their first team title since 2007. The senior was the runner-up in No. 2 singles last year and was third at No. 2 singles in 2018.
Take your pick
For the boys, three-time state champ Brendan Lock from Cheyenne South is finally gone, leaving the No. 1 singles race wide open. That opens the door for ...? Along with Lock, the top four placers from last year all graduated, which means the race for the top spot figures to be wide open.
Kelly Walsh senior Buck Harris might be a contender as the only returning No. 1 singles player to advance to at least the consolation semifinals at last year's state tournament. And in No. 2 singles, runner-up Tanner Lemm from Gillette along with Sheridan's Reed Rabon could be in position to move up.
Chasing a title
Last year, the Powell boys won their first team title behind a strong senior class. So with the Panthers likely in a rebuilding mode, what team will be favored to win it all? Just like with No. 1 singles, the field appears to be wide open.
Runner-up Gillette should be in the mix thanks to Tanner Lemm in singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson; the seniors are the two-time defending state champs.
Beyond that, Kelly Walsh and Sheridan appear to be the strongest challengers. But as we've seen over the past few years, the team race should once again be wide open.
