2021 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships

Wyoming State High School Tennis Championship
Thursday-Saturday
at Gillette
Girls
Team: Kelly Walsh 69, Natrona County 29, Cheyenne Central 26, Cheyenne East 23, Green River 20.5, Laramie 19.5, Gillette 18, Sheridan 15, Jackson 14, Cody 13.5, Thunder Basin 6, Powell 4, Torrington 1, Rock Springs 0.5, Rawlins NS, Cheyenne South NS.
Singles
No. 1
Quarterfinals: Ashli Smedley, CC, def Sydni Bilyeu, She, 7-5, 7-5; Theresa Trvajova, NC, def Paige Frazier, CE, 6-1, 6-1; Alexa Richert, Gil, def Gabrielle Heiser, GR, 6-4, 6-4; Finley Klinger, KW, def Anna Revill, Jac, 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals: Trvajova, NC, def Smedley, CC, 7-5, 7-5; Klinger, KW, def Richert, Gil, 6-0, 6-0.
3rd place: Smedley, CC, def Richert, Gil, 6-1, 6-1
Championship: Klinger, KW, def Trvajova, NC, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2
Quarterfinals: Gabriella Blumberg, KW, def Grace Osterland, CC, 6-3, 6-4; Ali Ligocki, She, def Nedra McIlwaine, CE, 6-4, 6-4; Abby Neary, Gil, def Mia Wallhead, Lar, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-2; Megan Counts, GR, def Anna Brenner, Cod, 6-1, 6-3.
Semifinals: Blumberg, KW, def Ligocki, She, 6-3, 6-0; Counts, GR, def Neary, Gil, 6-1, 6-4.
3rd place: Brenner, Cod, def Neary, Gil, 6-4, 6-2.
Championship: Blumberg, KW, def Counts, GR, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1
Quarterfinals: Strand/Nokes, KW, def Schoessler/Selk, Cod, 6-2, 7-5; Hertzog/Katschke, She, def Harrison/Strange, GR, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Dorrell/Moore, Lar, def Webb/Wylie, Jac, 7-6 (5), 7-5; O'Brien/Kastens, CE, def Bouzis/Whitt, Gil, 6-4, 7-5.
Semifinals: Strand/Nokes, KW, def Hertzog/Katschke, She, 6-4, 6-3; Dorrell/Moore, Lar, def O'Brien/Kastens, CE, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
3rd place: Webb/Wylie, Jac, def O'Brien/Kastens, CE, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Championship: Strand/Nokes, KW, def Dorrell/Moore, Lar, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2
Quarterfinals: Kersey/Wulff, Lar, def Ferris/Ross, Jac, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; Baktamarian/Murphy, CE, def Mitzel/Lawson, She, 6-1, 6-4; Tempel/Taylor, CC, def Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, 6-3, 7-6; Klinger/Catchpole, KW, def Harp/Terry, Pow, 6-2, 6-2.
Semifinals: Baktamarian/Murphy, CE, def Kersey/Wulff, Lar, 6-4, 6-3; Klinger/Catchpole, KW, def Tempel/Tyler, CC, 6-4, 6-2.
3rd place: Tempel/Tyler, CC, def Kersey/Wulff, Lar, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.
Championship: Klinger/Catchpole, KW, def Baktamarian/Murphy, CE, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3
Quarterfinals: Collins/Wilson, KW, def Kilmain/Goldstien, Jac, 6-1, 6-2; Bruse/Tachick, TB, def Farris/Woods, CE, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5; Colling/Warelin, NC, def Travis/Skinner, GR, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3); Jensen/Venn, She, def Thomson/Brown, CC, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Semifinals: Collins/Wilson, KW, def Bruse/Tachick, TB, 6-0, 6-2; Colling/Warelin, NC, def Jensen/Venn, She, 6-4, 6-1.
3rd place: Farris/Woods, CE, def Thomson/Brown, CC, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Championship: Collins/Wilson, KW, def Colling/Warelin, NC, 6-3, 6-0.
Boys
Team: Kelly Walsh 58, Jackson 39, Laramie 31, Cheyenne South 29, Sheridan 20, Green River 19, Cheyenne Central 17, Cody 15, Powell 13.5, Gillette 8, Torrington 3, Thunder Basin 2.5, Natrona County 2, Rawlins 1.5, Rock Springs 0.5, Cheyenne East NS.
Singles
No. 1
Quarterfinals: Campbell Gervais, Jac, def Reed Rabon, She, 7-5, 6-0; Braxton Cordova, GR, def Samuel Johnson-Noya, Lar, 6-3, 6-3; Austin Putnam, KW, def Jason Fink, Gil, 6-1, 6-3; Andrew Lock, CS, def Ethan Bartholomew, Pow, 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals: Gervais, Jac, def Cordova, GR, 6-2, 6-3; Lock, CS, def Putnam, KW, 6-1, 6-4.
3rd place: Putnam, KW, def Cordova, GR, 6-0, 6-1.
Championship: Gervais, Jac, def Lock, CS, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.
No. 2
Quarterfinals: Jackson Catchpole, KW, def Jackson Cook, CC, 6-2, 6-2; Paulo Mellizo, Lar, def Tade Geving, Cod, 6-3, 6-2; Hayden Clark, Jac, def Korbin Arnell, GR, 6-3, 6-3; Nikolas Lock, CS, def Luke Lawson, She, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Semifinals: Catchpole, KW, def Mellizo, Lar, 6-0, 6-0; Clark, Jac, def Lock, CS, 7-5, 6-2.
3rd place: Mellizo, Lar, def Lock, CS, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Championship: Catchpole, KW, def Clark, Jac, 6-3. 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1
Quarterfinals: Woodrow/Hamrick, She, def Friel/Tirrell, GR, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); Brown/Flores, Pow, def Allison/Sarvey, Gil, 6-4, 6-4; Champlin/Schwab, Cod, def Alexander/Johnson-Noya, Lar, 7-6 (4), 6-4; Phillips/Rasmussen, KW, def Olson/Jost, Jac, 6-1, 6-1.
Semifinals: Woodrow/Hamrick, She, def Brown/Flores, Pow, 6-3, 6-4; Phillips/Rasmussen, KW, def Champlin/Schwab, Cod, 6-2, 6-0.
3rd place: Champlin/Schwab, Cod, def Brown/Flores, Pow, 6-1, 6-2.
Championship: Phillips/Rasmussen, KW, def Woodrow/Hamrick, She, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2
Quarterfinals: Yakel/Putnam, KW, def Firminhac/Bartlett, Tor, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Findlow/Wendel, GR, def Hilton/Smedley, CC, 7-6, 5-7, 7-5; Jost/Bujans, She, def Barton/Robertson, Gil, 6-3, 7-5; O'Connor/Russow, Lar, def Wolf/Webb, Jac, 6-4, 6-2.
Semifinals: Yakel/Putnam, KW, def Findlow/Hieb, GR, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; O'Connor/Russow, Lar, def Jost/Bujans, She, 6-3, 7-6.
3rd place: Moyte/Moyte, CS, def Wolf/Webb, Jac, 6-4, 6-4.
Championship: Yakel/Putnam, KW, def O'Connor/Russow, Lar, 6-4, 7-6.
No. 3
Quarterfinals: Villalobos-Alvarado/Ellison, CC, def Aepli/D'Amours, Jac, 6-1, 6-2; Ross/Arellano, GR, def Kilpack/Thompson, Cod, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Baker/Hepworth, Lar, def Hutton/Brown, She, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Lemm/Hallcroft, Gil, def Mamot/Ward, KW, 6-3, 6-3.
Semifinals: Villalobos-Alvarado/Ellison, CC, def Ross/Arellano, GR, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Baker/Hepworth, Lar, def Lemm/Hallcroft, Gil, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
3rd place: Mamot/Ward, KW, def Aepli/D'Amours, Jac, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Championship: Villalobos-Alvarado/Ellison, CC, def Baker/Hepworth, Lar, 6-3, 6-4.