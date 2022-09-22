2022 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championship results through semifinals

Wyoming State High School Championships
Thursday-Saturday
at Gillette
Girls
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 34, Sheridan 28, Cheyenne Central 23, Gillette 12.5, Thunder Basin 10, Cody 10, Powell 8.5, Jackson 8, Laramie 7, Natrona County 5, Rock Springs 4, Green River 3, Cheyenne East 3, Torrington 2.5, Rawlins 2, Cheyenne South 1.5
No. 1 singles
Quarterfinals: Gabriella Blumberg, KW, def Brianna Strauss, GR, 6-1, 6-2; Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid, NC, def Jacee Shields, Tor, 6-1, 6-0; Alexa Richert, Gil, def Olivia Webb, Jac, 6-1, 6-0; Ashli Smedley, CC, def Sydni Bilyeu, She, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Semifinals: Blumberg, KW, def Lamadrid, NC, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Smedley, CC, def Richert, Gil, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 singles
Quarterfinals: Haley Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Karina Schoessler, Cod, 6-0, 6-2; Avery Strand, KW, def Lachelle Lee, Pow, 6-1, 6-0; Gabby Rabon, She, def Tierra Tachick, TB, 6-1, 6-1; Abi Neary, Gil, def Christa Finlay, Jac, 6-1, 6-2.
Semifinals: Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Strand, KW, 6-0, 6-0; Rabon, She, def Neary, Gil, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles
Quarterfinals: Dorrell/Moore, Lar, def Wylie/Ross, Jac, 6-2, 6-4; Catchpole/Klinger, KW, def Bouzis/Whitt, Gil, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1; Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, def Limmer/Toulealea, NC, 7-5, 6-2; Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Harp/Hull, Pow, 6-1, 6-2.
Semifinals: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, def Dorrell/Moore, Lar, 6-1, 6-2; Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles
Quarterfinals: Nokes/Collins, KW, def Rasmussen/Torres, Gil, 6-3, 6-1; Despain/Wenke, Cod, def Proctor/Wallhead, Lar, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6; Katschke/Bilyeu, She, def Goldstein/Stafford, Jac, 6-4, 6-1; Gorsuch/Garcia, TB, def Hincks/Terry, Pow, 6-4, 6-3.
Semifinals: Nokes/Collins, KW, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 6-3, 6-4; Katschke/Bilyeu, She, def Gorsuch/Garcia, TB, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 doubles
Quarterfinals: Thorburn/Wallhead, Lar, def Dansie/Foote, Cod, 6-0, 6-1; Wilson/Chase, KW, def Frazier/Hays, RS, 6-1, 6-3; Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, def Jones/Wilson, Jac, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Lawson/Quarterman, She, def Hooper/Smart, Raw, 6-4, 6-0.
Semifinals: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Thorburn/Wallhead, Lar, 6-3, 6-3; Lawson/Quarterman, She, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.
Boys
TEAM: Jackson 31, Laramie 19, Green River 17, Cody 16, Cheyenne South 13, Sheridan 11, Kelly Walsh 10, Cheyenne Central 10, Gillette 9.5, Powell 6.5, Cheyenne East 4, Torrington 3, Rawlins 3, Natrona County 2.5, Thunder Basin 1, Rock Springs 0.5
No. 1 singles
Quarterfinals: Andrew Lock, CS, def Jake Woodrow, She, 6-0, 6-1; Paulo Mellizo, Lar, def Tade Geving, Cod, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Cade Queen, Pow, def Collin Crecelius, CE, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Campbell Gervais, Jac, def Braxton Cordova, GR, 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals: Lock, CS, def Mellizo, Lar, 6-2, 6-3; Gervais, Jac, def Queen, Pow, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 singles
Quarterfinals: Nathaniel Thornell, TB, def Nathan Preator, Pow, 6-2, 6-2; Declan O'Connor, Lar, def Nick Stewart, Cod, 6-3, 6-0; Korbin Arnell, GR, def Isaak Mamot, KW, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Hayden Clark, Jac, def Armando Hernandez, CS, 6-4, 6-2
Semifinals: O'Connor, Lar, def Thornell, CC, 6-3, 6-4; Clark, Jac, def Arnell, GR, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles
Quarterfinals: Barton/Robertson, Gil, def Hamrick/Verbeek, She, 6-4, 6-2; Ward/Palmer, KW, def Ellison/Black, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Olson/Webb, Jac, def Hicswa/Hicswa, Pow, 7-6 (9), 6-3; Friel/Tirrell, GR, def Idema/Law, Cod, 6-4, 6-3.
Semifinals: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Friel/Tirrell, GR, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Barton/Robertson, Gil, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
No. 2 doubles
Quarterfinals: Ross/Wilson, GR, def Romer/McCoul, KW, 7-5, 6-2; Stolte/D'Amours, Jac, def Romine/Bohlander, CE, 6-2, 7-5; Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, def Klaasen/Rankin, CC, 7-5, 6-4; Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Richert/Craig, Gil, 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals: Ross/Wilson, GR, def Stolte/D'Amours, Jac, 6-2, 6-4; Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 doubles
Quarterfinals: Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def Christensen/McGrath, KW, 7-6 (3), 6-2; LaRosa/Sinclair, She, def Archibald/Nielsen, GR, 6-3, 7-5; Wolf/McCloud, Jac, def Courtright/Cone-LeBeaumont, CC, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Dennis/Pikel, Lar, def Barrus/Schultz, Pow, 6-0, 6-3.
Semifinals: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, def Wolf/McCloud, Jac, 6-4, 6-2; Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def LaRosa/Sinclair, She, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.