2022 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships final results

Wyoming State High School Championships
Thursday-Saturday
at Gillette
Girls
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 60, Sheridan 48, Cheyenne Central 36, Gillette 26.5, Jackson 15, Laramie 14, Cody 12, Thunder Basin 11, Powell 9.5, Natrona County 9, Rock Springs 6, Green River 3, Cheyenne East 3, Torrington 2.5, Rawlins 2, Cheyenne South 1.5
No. 1 singles
Semifinals: Gabriella Blumberg, KW, def Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid, NC, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Ashli Smedley, CC, def Alexa Richert, Gil, 6-4, 6-3.
3rd-place: Richert, Gil, def Lamadrid, NC, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0
Championship: Blumberg, KW, def Smedley, CC, 6-2 6-3
No. 2 singles
Semifinals: Haley Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Avery Strand, KW, 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Rabon, She, def Abi Neary, Gil, 6-4, 6-4.
3rd-place: Strand, KW, def Neary, Gil, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1
Championship: Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Rabon, She, 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles
Semifinals: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, def Dorrell/Moore, Lar, 6-1, 6-2; Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, 6-4, 6-4.
3rd-place: Dorrell/Moore, Lar, def Wylie/Ross, Jac, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Championship: Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Catchpole/Klinger, KW, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
No. 2 doubles
Semifinals: Nokes/Collins, KW, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 6-3, 6-4; Katschke/Bilyeu, She, def Gorsuch/Garcia, TB, 6-2, 6-3.
3rd-place: Rasmussen/Torres, Gil, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Championship: Nokes/Collins, KW def Katschke/Bilyeu, She, 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 doubles
Semifinals: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Thorburn/Wallhead, Lar, 6-3, 6-3; Lawson/Quarterman, She, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.
3rd-place: Jones/Wilcox, Jac, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-4, 6-2
Championship: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Lawson/Quarterman, She, 6-1, 6-3
Boys
TEAM: Jackson 49, Laramie 39, Cody 31, Green River 26, Cheyenne South 22, Sheridan 18, Cheyenne Central 16, Kelly Walsh 15, Gillette 14.5, Powell 14.5, Cheyenne East 4, Torrington 3, Rawlins 3, Natrona County 2.5, Thunder Basin 1, Rock Springs 0.5
No. 1 singles
Semifinals: Andrew Lock, CS, def Paulo Mellizo, Lar, 6-2, 6-3; Campbell Gervais, Jac, def Cade Queen, Pow, 6-2, 6-3.
3rd-place: Queen, Pow, def Mellizo, Lar, 7-5, 7-6 (5)
Championship: Lock, CS, def Gervais, Jac, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 singles
Semifinals: Declan O'Connor, Lar, def Nathaniel Thornell, CC, 6-3, 6-4; Hayden Clark, Jac, def Korbin Arnell, GR, 6-4, 6-3.
3rd-place: Arnell, GR, def Thornell, CC, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
Championship: O'Connor, Lar, def Clark, Jac, 6-1, 6-4
No. 1 doubles
Semifinals: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Friel/Tirrell, GR, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Barton/Robertson, Gil, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
3rd-place: Hamrick/Verbeek, She, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 6-3, 6-1
Championship: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Barton/Robertson, Gil, 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 doubles
Semifinals: Ross/Wilson, GR, def Stolte/D'Amours, Jac, 6-2, 6-4; Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, 6-2, 6-2.
3rd-place: Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, def Klaasen/Rankin, CC, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
Championship: Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Ross/Wilson, GR, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1
No. 3 doubles
Semifinals: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, def Wolf/McCloud, Jac, 6-4, 6-2; Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def LaRosa/Sinclair, She, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
3rd-place: Wolf/McCloud, Jac, def Courtright/Cone-LeBeaumont, CC, 6-3, 6-1
Championship: Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def Dennis/Pikel, Lar, 7-5, 6-2