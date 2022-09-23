 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
agate

2022 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships final results

  • Updated
  • 0
NC Lamadrid tennis

Natrona County's Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid returns a shot during a No. 1 singles match at the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships on Friday in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar, Gillette News Record

Wyoming State High School Championships

Thursday-Saturday

at Gillette

Girls

TEAM: Kelly Walsh 60, Sheridan 48, Cheyenne Central 36, Gillette 26.5, Jackson 15, Laramie 14, Cody 12, Thunder Basin 11, Powell 9.5, Natrona County 9, Rock Springs 6, Green River 3, Cheyenne East 3, Torrington 2.5, Rawlins 2, Cheyenne South 1.5

No. 1 singles

Semifinals: Gabriella Blumberg, KW, def Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid, NC, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Ashli Smedley, CC, def Alexa Richert, Gil, 6-4, 6-3.

3rd-place: Richert, Gil, def Lamadrid, NC, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

Championship: Blumberg, KW, def Smedley, CC, 6-2 6-3

People are also reading…

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Haley Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Avery Strand, KW, 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Rabon, She, def Abi Neary, Gil, 6-4, 6-4.

3rd-place: Strand, KW, def Neary, Gil, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

Championship: Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Rabon, She, 6-1, 6-2

No. 1 doubles

Semifinals: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, def Dorrell/Moore, Lar, 6-1, 6-2; Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, 6-4, 6-4.

3rd-place: Dorrell/Moore, Lar, def Wylie/Ross, Jac, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Championship: Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Catchpole/Klinger, KW, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Nokes/Collins, KW, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 6-3, 6-4; Katschke/Bilyeu, She, def Gorsuch/Garcia, TB, 6-2, 6-3.

3rd-place: Rasmussen/Torres, Gil, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Championship: Nokes/Collins, KW def Katschke/Bilyeu, She, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Thorburn/Wallhead, Lar, 6-3, 6-3; Lawson/Quarterman, She, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

3rd-place: Jones/Wilcox, Jac, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-4, 6-2

Championship: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Lawson/Quarterman, She, 6-1, 6-3

Boys

TEAM: Jackson 49, Laramie 39, Cody 31, Green River 26, Cheyenne South 22, Sheridan 18, Cheyenne Central 16, Kelly Walsh 15, Gillette 14.5, Powell 14.5, Cheyenne East 4, Torrington 3, Rawlins 3, Natrona County 2.5, Thunder Basin 1, Rock Springs 0.5

No. 1 singles

Semifinals: Andrew Lock, CS, def Paulo Mellizo, Lar, 6-2, 6-3; Campbell Gervais, Jac, def Cade Queen, Pow, 6-2, 6-3.

3rd-place: Queen, Pow, def Mellizo, Lar, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Championship: Lock, CS, def Gervais, Jac, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Declan O'Connor, Lar, def Nathaniel Thornell, CC, 6-3, 6-4; Hayden Clark, Jac, def Korbin Arnell, GR, 6-4, 6-3.

3rd-place: Arnell, GR, def Thornell, CC, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Championship: O'Connor, Lar, def Clark, Jac, 6-1, 6-4

No. 1 doubles

Semifinals: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Friel/Tirrell, GR, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Barton/Robertson, Gil, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

3rd-place: Hamrick/Verbeek, She, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 6-3, 6-1

Championship: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Barton/Robertson, Gil, 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Ross/Wilson, GR, def Stolte/D'Amours, Jac, 6-2, 6-4; Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, 6-2, 6-2.

3rd-place: Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, def Klaasen/Rankin, CC, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Championship: Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Ross/Wilson, GR, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, def Wolf/McCloud, Jac, 6-4, 6-2; Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def LaRosa/Sinclair, She, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

3rd-place: Wolf/McCloud, Jac, def Courtright/Cone-LeBeaumont, CC, 6-3, 6-1

Championship: Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def Dennis/Pikel, Lar, 7-5, 6-2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News