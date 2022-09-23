 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

2022 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships placing matches

  • Updated
  • 0
NC Lamadrid tennis

Natrona County's Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid returns a shot during a No. 1 singles match at the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships on Friday in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar, Gillette News Record

Wyoming State High School Championships

Thursday-Saturday

at Gillette

Girls

TEAM: Kelly Walsh 36, Sheridan 28, Cheyenne Central 24, Gillette 16.5, Jackson 12, Thunder Basin 11, Cody 10, Powell 9.5, Laramie 9, Natrona County 7, Rock Springs 6, Green River 3, Cheyenne East 3, Torrington 2.5, Rawlins 2, Cheyenne South 1.5

No. 1 singles

Semifinals: Gabriella Blumberg, KW, def Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid, NC, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Ashli Smedley, CC, def Alexa Richert, Gil, 6-4, 6-3.

3rd-place: Lamadrid, NC, vs Richert, Gil

Championship: Blumberg, KW, vs Smedley, CC

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Haley Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Avery Strand, KW, 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Rabon, She, def Abi Neary, Gil, 6-4, 6-4.

3rd-place: Strand, KW, vs Neary, Gil

Championship: Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, vs Rabon, She

No. 1 doubles

Semifinals: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, def Dorrell/Moore, Lar, 6-1, 6-2; Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, 6-4, 6-4.

3rd-place: Dorrell/Moore, Lar, vs Wylie/Ross, Jac

Championship: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, vs Rabon/Ligocki, She

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Nokes/Collins, KW, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 6-3, 6-4; Katschke/Bilyeu, She, def Gorsuch/Garcia, TB, 6-2, 6-3.

3rd-place: Despain/Wenke, Cod, vs Rasmussen/Torres, Gil

Championship: Nokes/Collins, KW vs Katschke/Bilyeu, She

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Thorburn/Wallhead, Lar, 6-3, 6-3; Lawson/Quarterman, She, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

3rd-place: Jones/Wilcox, Jac, vs Osterland/Kirkbride, CC

Championship: Wilson/Chase, KW, vs Lawson/Quarterman, She

Boys

TEAM: Jackson 32, Laramie 22, Cody 19, Green River 19, Kelly Walsh 16, Cheyenne Central 14, Sheridan 14, Cheyenne South 13, Gillette 9.5, Powell 8.5, Cheyenne East 4, Torrington 3, Rawlins 3, Natrona County 2.5, Thunder Basin 1, Rock Springs 0.5

No. 1 singles

Semifinals: Andrew Lock, CS, def Paulo Mellizo, Lar, 6-2, 6-3; Campbell Gervais, Jac, def Cade Queen, Pow, 6-2, 6-3.

3rd-place: Mellizo, Lar, vs Queen, Pow

Championship: Lock, CS, vs Gervais, Jac

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Declan O'Connor, Lar, def Nathaniel Thornell, CC, 6-3, 6-4; Hayden Clark, Jac, def Korbin Arnell, GR, 6-4, 6-3.

3rd-place: Thornell, CC, vs Arnell, GR

Championship: O'Connor, Lar, vs Clark, Jac

No. 1 doubles

Semifinals: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Friel/Tirrell, GR, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Barton/Robertson, Gil, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

3rd-place: Ward/Palmer, KW, vs Hamrick/Verbeek, She

Championship: Olson/Webb, Jac, vs Barton/Robertson, Gil

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Ross/Wilson, GR, def Stolte/D'Amours, Jac, 6-2, 6-4; Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, 6-2, 6-2.

3rd-place: Klaasen/Rankin, CC, vs Callahan/Hepworth, Lar

Championship: Ross/Wilson, GR, vs Aguilar/Thompson, Cod

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, def Wolf/McCloud, Jac, 6-4, 6-2; Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def LaRosa/Sinclair, She, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

3rd-place: Courtright/Cone-LeBeaumont, CC, vs Wolf/McCloud, Jac

Championship: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, vs Wallace/Killpack, Cod

