2022 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships placing matches

Wyoming State High School Championships
Thursday-Saturday
at Gillette
Girls
TEAM: Kelly Walsh 36, Sheridan 28, Cheyenne Central 24, Gillette 16.5, Jackson 12, Thunder Basin 11, Cody 10, Powell 9.5, Laramie 9, Natrona County 7, Rock Springs 6, Green River 3, Cheyenne East 3, Torrington 2.5, Rawlins 2, Cheyenne South 1.5
No. 1 singles
Semifinals: Gabriella Blumberg, KW, def Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid, NC, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Ashli Smedley, CC, def Alexa Richert, Gil, 6-4, 6-3.
3rd-place: Lamadrid, NC, vs Richert, Gil
Championship: Blumberg, KW, vs Smedley, CC
No. 2 singles
Semifinals: Haley Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, def Avery Strand, KW, 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Rabon, She, def Abi Neary, Gil, 6-4, 6-4.
3rd-place: Strand, KW, vs Neary, Gil
Championship: Mathis-Breitkopf, CC, vs Rabon, She
No. 1 doubles
Semifinals: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, def Dorrell/Moore, Lar, 6-1, 6-2; Rabon/Ligocki, She, def Kendrick/Ketchum, TB, 6-4, 6-4.
3rd-place: Dorrell/Moore, Lar, vs Wylie/Ross, Jac
Championship: Catchpole/Klinger, KW, vs Rabon/Ligocki, She
No. 2 doubles
Semifinals: Nokes/Collins, KW, def Despain/Wenke, Cod, 6-3, 6-4; Katschke/Bilyeu, She, def Gorsuch/Garcia, TB, 6-2, 6-3.
3rd-place: Despain/Wenke, Cod, vs Rasmussen/Torres, Gil
Championship: Nokes/Collins, KW vs Katschke/Bilyeu, She
No. 3 doubles
Semifinals: Wilson/Chase, KW, def Thorburn/Wallhead, Lar, 6-3, 6-3; Lawson/Quarterman, She, def Osterland/Kirkbride, CC, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.
3rd-place: Jones/Wilcox, Jac, vs Osterland/Kirkbride, CC
Championship: Wilson/Chase, KW, vs Lawson/Quarterman, She
Boys
TEAM: Jackson 32, Laramie 22, Cody 19, Green River 19, Kelly Walsh 16, Cheyenne Central 14, Sheridan 14, Cheyenne South 13, Gillette 9.5, Powell 8.5, Cheyenne East 4, Torrington 3, Rawlins 3, Natrona County 2.5, Thunder Basin 1, Rock Springs 0.5
No. 1 singles
Semifinals: Andrew Lock, CS, def Paulo Mellizo, Lar, 6-2, 6-3; Campbell Gervais, Jac, def Cade Queen, Pow, 6-2, 6-3.
3rd-place: Mellizo, Lar, vs Queen, Pow
Championship: Lock, CS, vs Gervais, Jac
No. 2 singles
Semifinals: Declan O'Connor, Lar, def Nathaniel Thornell, CC, 6-3, 6-4; Hayden Clark, Jac, def Korbin Arnell, GR, 6-4, 6-3.
3rd-place: Thornell, CC, vs Arnell, GR
Championship: O'Connor, Lar, vs Clark, Jac
No. 1 doubles
Semifinals: Olson/Webb, Jac, def Friel/Tirrell, GR, 6-1, 7-6 (3); Barton/Robertson, Gil, def Ward/Palmer, KW, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
3rd-place: Ward/Palmer, KW, vs Hamrick/Verbeek, She
Championship: Olson/Webb, Jac, vs Barton/Robertson, Gil
No. 2 doubles
Semifinals: Ross/Wilson, GR, def Stolte/D'Amours, Jac, 6-2, 6-4; Aguilar/Thompson, Cod, def Callahan/Hepworth, Lar, 6-2, 6-2.
3rd-place: Klaasen/Rankin, CC, vs Callahan/Hepworth, Lar
Championship: Ross/Wilson, GR, vs Aguilar/Thompson, Cod
No. 3 doubles
Semifinals: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, def Wolf/McCloud, Jac, 6-4, 6-2; Wallace/Killpack, Cod, def LaRosa/Sinclair, She, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
3rd-place: Courtright/Cone-LeBeaumont, CC, vs Wolf/McCloud, Jac
Championship: Dennis/Pikel, Lar, vs Wallace/Killpack, Cod