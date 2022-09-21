Jackson boys look to end Kelly Walsh's two-year state tennis reign

Kelly Walsh was the gold standard in boys tennis the past two years, winning back-to-back state titles. With the Trojans having graduated five of of their top eight players from last year's team, though, a three-peat is unlikely.

That leaves the door open for North Regional champion Jackson and runner-up Cody as well as South Regional winner Green River and runner-up Laramie. Jackson tied Cheyenne Central for the team title in 2018 but hasn't won an outright crown since winning three in a row from 2000-02.

The Broncs, who finished second at state last year, return their top two singles players in Campbell Gervais and Hayden Clark. Gervais, the defending state champ at No. 1 singles, is undefeated this season after dropping just one match last year. Clark finished second at No. 2 singles last season.

Gervais' path to a repeat won't be easy. He could face Green River's Braxton Cordova, who finished fourth last year, in the second round. On the opposite side of the bracket are 2021 runner-up Andrew Lock of Cheyenne South and Paulo Mellizo of Laramie. Lock's only loss the last two seasons was in three sets to Gervais in last year's championship match. Mellizo, meanwhile, finished third at No. 2 singles.

Cody and Green River, who are both seeking their first team titles, counter with top-notch doubles teams to back their solid singles players -- Cordova and Korbin Arnell for Green River, Tade Geving and Nick Stewart for Cody.

And even though Kelly Walsh might not be a threat in the team race, seniors Isaak Mamot (No. 2 singles) and Treydon Ward (No. 1 doubles with junior Ethan Palmer) are enjoying their final run with the Trojans. Last year the duo finished third at No. 3 doubles.

"I think one of the things we’re passing down is just to enjoy it while you can," Ward said. "These kids have a lot of potential. I know if they just stick with it and enjoy the process they’ll do some awesome things."

The only other returnee from last year's varsity team is sophomore Owen Putnam. After winning the No. 2 doubles title last year with Alex Yakel, Putnam earned the No. 1 singles spot this season.

Mamot is 12-2 on the season, with his only losses to Clark during the regular season and to Stewart at regionals last weekend. He also had a three-set victory against Stewart in the regular season.

He believes he can continue his winning ways at the state meet.

"I just have to trust my strokes and work the point," Mamot said. "I have to keep my confidence up. Doubles was fun for two years, but I'm glad I got to play singles this year. My athleticism has helped take over my lack of tennis experience ... I can get to a lot of balls."