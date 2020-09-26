Kelly Walsh boys, Cheyenne Central girls win state tennis titles

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Austin Putnam and Jackson Catchpole winning individual titles, the Kelly Walsh boys tennis team overpowered the competition to win the Wyoming State High School Championship on Saturday in Gillette.

The title capped a perfect season for the Trojans, who won state for the first time since 1994. Putnam and Catchpole, both juniors, also finished undefeated on the season.

Putnam, playing at No. 1 singles, defeated Gillette’s Tanner Lemm in the championship match, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). At No. 2 singles, Catchpole earned a 6-0, 6-4 victory over South Regional champ Fletcher Mothershed from Cheyenne South.

The Trojans finished with 59 points to easily outdistance runner-up Gillette (36) and third-place Sheridan (34).

The girls team race went down to the final match and it was defending state champ Emily Needham who lifted Cheyenne Central to its fourth consecutive team title (the Indians tied Sheridan for first place last year) with a 2-1 victory over Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger. Needham’s 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-4 victory allowed Central to edge the Trojans 50-47.

Sheridan senior Julia Kutz defeated Jackson’s Val Stevenson to win the No. 2 singles title and help the Broncs to a third-place finish.