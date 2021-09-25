Kelly Walsh boys, girls win team titles at state tennis championships

The Kelly Walsh tennis teams put the finishing touches on their impressive seasons Saturday as both the Trojan boys and girls won team titles at the 2021 Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships in Gillette. It was the second consecutive for the boys while the girls won their first since 2007.

The girls team completed a perfect season, winning both singles titles and all three doubles titles. The Trojans finished with the maximum 69 points, becoming the first team since Gillette in 2000 to win all five titles. Natrona County was a distant second with 29 points.

Senior Finley Klinger, who finished third at No. 1 singles as a freshman and second the past two years, finally won her first gold medal with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Natrona County sophomore Theresa Trvajova.

Junior Gabriella Blumberg won the No. 2 singles title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Green River's Megan Counts. Blumberg (17-0) didn't lose a set all season.

The doubles teams of sophomore Taylor Nokes and junior Avery Strand (No. 1), sophomore Ella Catchpole and freshman Harper Klinger (No. 2) and juniors Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson (No. 3) also finished 17-0 on the season.