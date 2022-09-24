Kelly Walsh girls, Jackson boys win state tennis championship team titles

Gabriella Blumberg capped a perfect season Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships in Gillette to help lead the Trojans defend their team title.

The Kelly Walsh senior defeated Cheyenne Central's Ashli Smedley 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 singles championship match to finish 17-0 on the season. She went 20-0 last year to win the title at No. 2 singles.

The Trojans also got gold-medal performances from Taylor Nokes and Bailey Collins at No. 2 doubles and Malan Wilson and Keating Chase at No. 3 doubles, a second-place finish from Ella Catchpole and Harper Klinger at No. 1 doubles and a third-place finish from Avery Strand at No. 2 singles.

Kelly Walsh won the team title with 60 points, followed by Sheridan with 48 and Cheyenne Central with 36.

Jackson won the boys title for the first time in four years -- the Broncs tied Cheyenne Central for the top spot in 2018. The No. 1 doubles team of Adam Olson and Charlie Webb won gold, with Campbell Gervais (No. 1 singles) and Hayden Clark (No. 2 singles) finishing second and the No. 3 doubles team of Layton MacLeod and Henry Wolf placing third.

The Broncs finished with 49 points, followed by Laramie with 39 and Cody with 31.

Cheyenne South's Andrew Lock completed an undefeated season and avenged his loss to Gervais in the No. 1 singles championship match with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Also finishing atop the podium were Laramie's Declan O'Connor (No. 2 singles), Cody's Stewart Aguilar and Carter Thompson (No. 2 doubles) and Joseph Killpack and Caleb Wallace (No. 3 doubles).

For the girls, Cheyenne Central's Haley Mathis-Breitkopf defeated Sheridan's Gabby Rabon 6-1, 6-2 to win No. 2 singles and Sheridan's Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki won No. 1 doubles.