kelly Walsh tennis sweeps Natrona County to win Golden Racket

The Kelly Walsh boys' and girls' tennis teams remained undefeated on the season with a sweep of rival Natrona County on Tuesday in the annual Golden Racket.
For the defending state champion boys, KW seniors Austin Putnam and Jackson Catchpole both posted 6-0 shutouts in their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches to improve to 9-0 on the season. Putnam, the defending state champ at No. 1 singles, defeated Micah Bush while Catchpole, the defending state champ at No. 2 singles, took care of Titus Timbers.
Also for the Trojans (9-0), Parker Phillips and Drew Rasmussen won No. 1 doubles, Alex Yakel and Owen Putnam No. 2 doubles and Treydon Ward and Isaak Mamot No. 3 doubles.
The Kelly Walsh girls team (10-0) got singles wins from Finley Klinger and Gabriella Blumberg, and doubles victories from Taylor Nokes/Avery Strand, Ella Catchpole/Harper Klinger and Bailey Collins/Malan Wilson.
Both KW and NC are in action this weekend at the North Regional in Sheridan.
Inside
Golden Racket results. Page B2
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.