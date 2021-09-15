 Skip to main content
kelly Walsh tennis sweeps Natrona County to win Golden Racket
PREP TENNIS

kelly Walsh tennis sweeps Natrona County to win Golden Racket

  • Updated
KW Tennis

Kelly Walsh's Jackson Catchpole returns a shot to Austin Putnam during practice Sept. 8 at the Casper Country Club.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Kelly Walsh boys' and girls' tennis teams remained undefeated on the season with a sweep of rival Natrona County on Tuesday in the annual Golden Racket.

For the defending state champion boys, KW seniors Austin Putnam and Jackson Catchpole both posted 6-0 shutouts in their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches to improve to 9-0 on the season. Putnam, the defending state champ at No. 1 singles, defeated Micah Bush while Catchpole, the defending state champ at No. 2 singles, took care of Titus Timbers.

Also for the Trojans (9-0), Parker Phillips and Drew Rasmussen won No. 1 doubles, Alex Yakel and Owen Putnam No. 2 doubles and Treydon Ward and Isaak Mamot No. 3 doubles.

The Kelly Walsh girls team (10-0) got singles wins from Finley Klinger and Gabriella Blumberg, and doubles victories from Taylor Nokes/Avery Strand, Ella Catchpole/Harper Klinger and Bailey Collins/Malan Wilson.

Both KW and NC are in action this weekend at the North Regional in Sheridan.

Inside

Golden Racket results. Page B2

