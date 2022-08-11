Kelly Walsh tennis teams set sights on defending their state championships

The Kelly Walsh tennis teams doubled their pleasure last season, with both the boys and girls winning state championships. The title was the second in a row for the boys while the girls won their first since 2007.

And to say both Trojans squads dominated the competition would be an understatement. Both teams were undefeated on the season and capped their record-breaking seasons with the girls winning all five state titles and the boys capturing three gold medals.

The girls got state titles from Finley Klinger (No. 1 singles), Gabriella Blumberg (No. 2 singles), Avery Strand and Taylor Nokes (No. 1 doubles), Harper Klinger and Ella Catchpole (No. 2 doubles), and Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson (No. 3 doubles). And with Finley Klinger the only senior on last year's team the Trojans are the obvious favorites to win it all again.

For the KW boys, Jackson Catchpole (No. 2 singles), Parker Phillips and Drew Rasmussen (No. 1 doubles) and Alex Yakel and Owen Putnam (No. 2 doubles) all won gold. In addition, Austin Putnam (No. 1 singles) and Isaak Mamot and Treydon Ward (No. 3 doubles) finished third.

The Trojans might be hard-pressed to complete a three-peat, though, as Owen Putnam, Mamot and Ward are the only returning starters.

Girls

Replacing Klinger won't be easy, but Kelly Walsh has more than enough talent and depth to win it all again.

Natrona County finished a distant second at state, but the Fillies should welcome back junior Theresa Trvajova, who finished second at No. 1 singles; and juniors Brooklyn Colling and Linn Warolin, who were runners-up at No. 3 doubles.

Cheyenne Central returns junior Ashli Smedley, who placed third at No. 1 singles and won at No. 1 doubles as a freshman.

Alexa Richert (No. 1 singles) and Abby Neary (No. 2 singles) both placed fourth for Gillette last season.

Boys

With Kelly Walsh having to replace its top two singles players, its state championship No. 1 doubles team and half of its second-place No. 2 doubles team, the door is open for another team to claim the throne.

Jackson is the logical choice to improve on its runner-up finish from last year. The Broncs return senior Campbell Gervais, the defending state champ at No. 1 singles; junior Hayden Clark, the runner-up at No. 2 singles; and juniors Charlie Webb and Travis D'Amours, both of whom finished in the top four on their respective doubles teams.

Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock is back to try and avenge his loss to Gervais in the No. 1 singles championship match. Green River's Braxton Cordova finished fourth in No. 1 singles.

In addition to Clark, other No. 2 singles players who finished on the podium were Laramie's Paulo Mellizo, who placed third as a freshman; and Cheyenne South junior Nikolas Lock, who was fourth.

Sheridan's Cael Hamrick and Jake Woodrow return after winning silver in No. 1 doubles.

Matches begin across the state this weekend as players begin their push for the state meet Sept. 22-24 in Gillette.