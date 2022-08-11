 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP TENNIS PREVIEW

Kelly Walsh tennis teams set sights on defending their state championships

  • Updated
  • 0
KW Tennis

Kelly Walsh's Avery Strand, right, returns a shot during doubles practice last season at the Casper Country Club. Strand teamed with Taylor Nokes to win the No. 1 doubles at state last year.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The Kelly Walsh tennis teams doubled their pleasure last season, with both the boys and girls winning state championships. The title was the second in a row for the boys while the girls won their first since 2007.

And to say both Trojans squads dominated the competition would be an understatement. Both teams were undefeated on the season and capped their record-breaking seasons with the girls winning all five state titles and the boys capturing three gold medals.

The girls got state titles from Finley Klinger (No. 1 singles), Gabriella Blumberg (No. 2 singles), Avery Strand and Taylor Nokes (No. 1 doubles), Harper Klinger and Ella Catchpole (No. 2 doubles), and Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson (No. 3 doubles). And with Finley Klinger the only senior on last year's team the Trojans are the obvious favorites to win it all again.

For the KW boys, Jackson Catchpole (No. 2 singles), Parker Phillips and Drew Rasmussen (No. 1 doubles) and Alex Yakel and Owen Putnam (No. 2 doubles) all won gold. In addition, Austin Putnam (No. 1 singles) and Isaak Mamot and Treydon Ward (No. 3 doubles) finished third.

People are also reading…

The Trojans might be hard-pressed to complete a three-peat, though, as Owen Putnam, Mamot and Ward are the only returning starters.

Girls

Replacing Klinger won't be easy, but Kelly Walsh has more than enough talent and depth to win it all again.

Natrona County finished a distant second at state, but the Fillies should welcome back junior Theresa Trvajova, who finished second at No. 1 singles; and juniors Brooklyn Colling and Linn Warolin, who were runners-up at No. 3 doubles.

Cheyenne Central returns junior Ashli Smedley, who placed third at No. 1 singles and won at No. 1 doubles as a freshman.

Alexa Richert (No. 1 singles) and Abby Neary (No. 2 singles) both placed fourth for Gillette last season.

Boys

With Kelly Walsh having to replace its top two singles players, its state championship No. 1 doubles team and half of its second-place No. 2 doubles team, the door is open for another team to claim the throne.

Jackson is the logical choice to improve on its runner-up finish from last year. The Broncs return senior Campbell Gervais, the defending state champ at No. 1 singles; junior Hayden Clark, the runner-up at No. 2 singles; and juniors Charlie Webb and Travis D'Amours, both of whom finished in the top four on their respective doubles teams.

Cheyenne South junior Andrew Lock is back to try and avenge his loss to Gervais in the No. 1 singles championship match. Green River's Braxton Cordova finished fourth in No. 1 singles.

In addition to Clark, other No. 2 singles players who finished on the podium were Laramie's Paulo Mellizo, who placed third as a freshman; and Cheyenne South junior Nikolas Lock, who was fourth.

Sheridan's Cael Hamrick and Jake Woodrow return after winning silver in No. 1 doubles.

Matches begin across the state this weekend as players begin their push for the state meet Sept. 22-24 in Gillette.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Tennis Tracker

BACK FOR MORE: The defending state champion Kelly Walsh girls team returns No. 2 singles state champ Gabriella Blumberg as well as all three of its its title-winning doubles teams.

TRYING FOR A THREE-PEAT: The KW boys team won its second consecutive state title last year, but has to replace the majority of its starting roster.

ON THE HORIZON: Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships, Sept. 22-24, Gillette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News