Kelly Walsh tennis teams set sights on elusive state titles

Klinger has a booming serve and often overpowers opponents with her strong ground game. Putnam counters with consistency and the ability to get to nearly every shot an opponent tries to get past her. Together, they have pushed each other to the top of their games.

“Finley pushes my returns and I push her consistency,” Putnam said. “Her serve is amazing so it helps me to be able to get the ball back on her serve. And I push her consistency because she’s a more aggressive player and it’s hard for a player like that to go against a defensive player like myself.

Added Klinger: “Lily and I push each other a lot because we play totally different styles.”

Their strong play at No. 1 and No. 2 singles has trickled down to the rest of the girls’ team. It’s that depth that makes the Trojans serious threats to dethrone three-time defending state champ Cheyenne Central.

“The girls are still young,” Johnson said, “but the sky’s the limit when you’ve got two really good players like Finley and Lily. When the other girls see how good those two are, it gives them something to shoot for.”

As the only senior on this year’s state-qualifying girls’ team, Putnam is doing what she can to help the younger Trojans in their quest to win a state championship.