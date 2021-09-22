Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger sets sights on winning 1st state tennis title

Finley Klinger burst onto the high school tennis scene as a 14-year-old freshman in 2018. Playing No. 1 singles for Kelly Walsh, Klinger was undefeated before losing to Gillette’s Alli Hays in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships on her way to a third-place finish.
The following year, Klinger advanced to the state championship match before losing in straight sets to Emily Needham of Cheyenne Central. The scene repeated itself last year, with Needham ending Klinger’s undefeated season, and the Trojans’ hopes for a team championship, with a three-set victory.
This weekend, Klinger has one last chance to win that elusive gold medal while also leading the Trojans to their first team title since 2007.
“Being so close the last three years gives me a lot of motivation,” Klinger said. “You have no idea. Second place two years in a row? I’m like, ‘Come on, man!’ But I’m excited to give it all I’ve got and see what happens.”
Klinger enters this weekend’s state tournament in Gillette having lost just one set this season, to Natrona County’s Theresa Trvajova on Sept. 14. Trvajova and South Regional champion Ashli Smedley of Central are expected to be Klinger’s primary competition with Needham now playing at the University of Mary.
After spending the offseason working on “some weaknesses in my game,” Klinger has embraced the challenges of her senior season rather than focusing on her near-misses at state the past three years. She said it’s all part of her maturation as a player.
“I would love to go back and actually win, of course,” she said, “but I think I actually learned a lot from the losses.”
While Klinger might be front and center as KW’s No. 1 singles player, her teammates have been just as impressive. The Trojans are undefeated on the season and easily won the North Regional. Junior Gabriella Blumberg, who has yet to drop a set this year, won No. 2 singles; sophomore Taylor Nokes and junior Avery Strand, who have lost just two sets on the season, were the No. 1 doubles champs; and the No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Ella Catchpole and freshman Harper Klinger and the No. 3 doubles team of juniors Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson also remained unbeaten on the season.
The Trojans are hoping that depth can help them claim their first team title in 14 years after three runner-up finishes and two fourth-place finishes the past five years.
“We have been so close to winning a championship,” Klinger said. “So to be the team that finally breaks through and does that would be awesome.”
Cheyenne Central is the four-time defending state champ -- Central shared the 2019 title with Sheridan – but Cheyenne East held off both Green River and Central to win the South Regional.
Boys
Defending state champion Kelly Walsh put together another impressive regular season in addition to winning the North Regional title. In fact, its only setback this year was when senior Austin Putnam lost a three-setter to Jackson’s Campbell Gervais in No. 1 singles in the regional championship.
Putnam (11-1), Gervais (11-1) and South Regional champ Andrew Lock (13-0) from Cheyenne South are on the short list of title contenders.
After winning the program’s first team title since 1994, the Trojans are looking to make it two in a row.
“We’re just focused on playing our best tennis,” said Putnam, last year’s state champ at No. 1 singles. “We just focus on winning each match, each set, each game, each point.”
Putnam and fellow senior Jackson Catchpole, last year’s state champ at No. 2 singles, are the centerpieces of a team that finished 11th as recently as 2018.
“We have a group of boys that four years ago got beat bad by everybody,” Kelly Walsh head coach Buddy Johnson said. “They had to make a decision that they were going to keep doing that or they were going to get better. They took the path of getting better.”
In addition to Putnam and Catchpole, the doubles pairings of seniors Parker Phillips and Drew Rasmussen at No. 1, freshman Owen Putnam and senior Alex Yakel at No. 2 and juniors Isaak Mamot and Treydon Ward at No. 3 are all expected to contend for gold.
“Sometimes you just have a year where you come up with the right group of kids,” Johnson said. “And they’re in the right place at the right time. I’m pretty lucky.”
