Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger sets sights on winning 1st state tennis title

“I would love to go back and actually win, of course,” she said, “but I think I actually learned a lot from the losses.”

While Klinger might be front and center as KW’s No. 1 singles player, her teammates have been just as impressive. The Trojans are undefeated on the season and easily won the North Regional. Junior Gabriella Blumberg, who has yet to drop a set this year, won No. 2 singles; sophomore Taylor Nokes and junior Avery Strand, who have lost just two sets on the season, were the No. 1 doubles champs; and the No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Ella Catchpole and freshman Harper Klinger and the No. 3 doubles team of juniors Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson also remained unbeaten on the season.

The Trojans are hoping that depth can help them claim their first team title in 14 years after three runner-up finishes and two fourth-place finishes the past five years.

“We have been so close to winning a championship,” Klinger said. “So to be the team that finally breaks through and does that would be awesome.”

Cheyenne Central is the four-time defending state champ -- Central shared the 2019 title with Sheridan – but Cheyenne East held off both Green River and Central to win the South Regional.

Boys