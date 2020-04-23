Powell senior Dylan Preator leaves athletics following track cancellation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Achieving new marks in the spring track and field season could have opened some collegiate doors for Dylan Preator. He'd worked meticulously each previous year and this time he rode the momentum of a historic state tennis championship into the winter, where he made podium in two indoor track events.

Uncertainty in not knowing what could have been has sometimes been the hardest part. Preator and every other high school athlete from Wyoming and 23 other states have seen their spring sports seasons canceled due to the coronavirus.

"There could have been a lot of different events I could have done well in and that's where I determine to do what's best for the team," he said. "I think we could have been in good competition for a state title and I could have done well at pole vault."

The Powell senior tried to get track scholarships for college. He's allowed that ship to sail and instead remembered the historic season he was able to put together in tennis. In the fall Preator successfully defended his No. 2 Singles state championship and helped the Panthers win their first team tennis championship in program history. Pitted against the rest of the state in the one-class sport, they'd proven themselves before consolation and championship matches.