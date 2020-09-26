Prep state tennis results

Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships
Thursday-Saturday
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Green River, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Torrington, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Jackson, Cody, Powell
Boys
Semifinals
Singles
No. 1: Austin Putnam, KW, def Reed Rabon, She, 6-2, 6-3; Tanner Lemm, Gil, def Campbell Gervais, Jac, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5.
No. 2: Fletcher Mothershed, CS, def Marcus Sarvey, Gil, 6-3, 6-3; Jackson Catchpole, KW, def Connor Friel, GR, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Neary/Robertson, Gil, def Harris/Rasmussen, KW, 6-3, 6-7, 6-0; Gervais/Santamauro, Jac, def Stewart/DeMaranville, Cod, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2: Phillips/Yake, KW, def Cook/Rigg, CC, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Cordova/Friel, GR, def Fink/Dymond, Gil, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3: Ward/Atkinson, KW, def Smith Markert, Cod, 6-0, 6-1; Hoy/Thompson, She, def Lemm/Allison, Gil, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls
Semifinals
Singles
No. 1: Finley Klinger, KW, def Sera Glass, Tor, 6-0, 6-1; Emily Needham, CC, def Ella Laird, She, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0.
No. 2: Val Stevenson, Jac, def Grace Osterland, CC, 6-0, 6-1; Julia Kutz, She, def Lily Putnam, KW, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Smedley/Smedley, CC, def Blumberg/Strand, KW, 6-1, 6-3; Bilyeu/Pearce, She, def Stokes/Shields, Tor, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.
No. 2: Allsop/Wilson, KW, def Harrison/Strauss, GR, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; Foster/Ackerman, CC, def Selk/Crofts, Cod, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Strange/Brown, GR, def Tempel/Brown, CC, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Kersey/Vaszuez, Lar, def Nokes/Catchpole, KW, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
