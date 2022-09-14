 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep tennis results/regional schedule Sept. 13-17

Tuesday

Golden Racket

Girls

Kelly Walsh 5, Natrona County 0

Singles

No. 1: Gabriella Blumberg def Maria Sanchez De Lamadrid Llatas, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Avery Strand def Ariadna Gener Gallego, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Ella Catchpole/Harper Klinger def Asia Limmer/Iliana Taulealea, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Bailey Collins/Taylor Nokes def Aubrey Vondra/Ilee Crabb, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Malan Wilson/Keating Chase def Madeline Elston/Jordynn Scott, 6-0, 6-1

Boys

Kelly Walsh 5, Natrona County 0

Singles

No. 1: Owen Putnam def Micah Bush, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

No. 2: Isaak Mamot def Titus Timbers, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Ethan Palmer/Treydon Ward def Alek Stevens/Samuel True, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Miles Romer/Finn McCoul def Jerome Neumiller/Grayson Ingram, 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: Patrick McGrath/Gage Christensen def Jaromiah Taylor/Zachary Chenevert, 6-1, 6-0

Friday-Saturday

North Regional

at Powell

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cody, Sheridan, Jackson, Gillette, Thunder Basin

South Regional

at Rock Springs

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Torrington, Rawlins

