Prep tennis results
Friday

Girls

Kelly Walsh 4, Green River 1

Singles

No. 1: Finley Klinger, KW, def Gabriella Heiser, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Lily Putnam, KW, def Megan Counts, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Kaylee Carson/Emmie Archibald, GR, def Gabriella Blumberg/Avery Strand, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

No. 2: Ava Allsop/Malan Wilson, KW, def Alicia Harrison/Kayde Strauss, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Taylor Nokes/Collins, KW, def Kiley Strange/Ali Brown, 6-3, 6-3

Green River 5, Natrona County 0

Singles

No. 1: Gabriella Heiser def Elena Galles, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Alicia Harrison def Avery Olson, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Kaylee Carson/Emmie Archibald def Mikayla Colling/Talin Smith, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Megan Counts/Kayde Strauss def Brooklyn Hytrek/Sydney Rizzi, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Kiley Strange/Ali Brown def Brooklynn Colling/Karissa Anderson, 6-4, 6-1

Cheyenne South 5, Rawlins 0

Boys

Kelly Walsh 4, Green River 1

Singles

No. 1: Austin Putnam, KW, def Caeden Grubb, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Jackson Catchpole, KW, def Connor Friel, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Buck Harris/Drew Rasmussen, KW, def Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

No. 2: Alex Yakel/Parker Phillips, KW, def Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel, 6-3, 7-5

No. 3: Rocco Coppolo/Korbin Arnell, GR, def Treydon Ward/Isaac Mamot, 6-2, 6-4

Green River 5, Natrona County 0

Singles

No. 1: Caeden Grubb def Max Radosevich, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Braxton Cordova def Bridger Myers, 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle def Ryan Swan/Henry True, 6-1, 7-6

No. 2: Connor Friel/Zach Friel def Kyler Syverson/Ethan Jones, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Leininger/Findlow def Cruz Garcia/Kyler Perry, 6-0, 6-2

Cheyenne South 5, Rawlins 0

