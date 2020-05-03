South phenom Brendan Lock takes talents for program-heightening to Utah

The college-bound athlete started playing hockey when he was 3 years old. He loved it and grew into a capable left wing. But since ice time’s scarce in the summer, he decided he needed something to do. He watched his sister try to get into tennis and decided to give it a try himself.

“It just went on from there,” Lock said. “I just realized I got hooked into that.”

Already trained with impressive hand-eye coordination through his time on the ice, Lock quickly turned heads. Cossnitt said that even as a sixth-grader Lock would have competed for the top four at any high school program in the state.

Lock then came to the realization that he wasn’t built for hockey’s longevity. Even then he was undersized and playing among giants. So he shifted his attention to tennis. That immediately elevated his game. He’d already been a promising prospect at regional tournaments, but his shift heightened his reputation even further.

“He was maybe the best player in the state as an eighth-grader,” Cossnitt testified.