Kelly Walsh's Gabriella Blumberg will continue her tennis career at the collegiate level after the senior signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play at Western New Mexico University.

Blumberg was undefeated (40-0) the past two seasons, winning the No. 2 singles as a junior and the No. 1 singles this past season to help lead the Trojans to back-to-back state championships. As a sophomore she teamed with Avery Strand to finish third in No. 1 doubles.