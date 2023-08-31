Tuesday
Girls
Laramie 5, Cheyenne East 0
Cody 5, Powell 0
Boys
Laramie 4, Cheyenne East 1
Powell 5, Cody 0
Torrington 5, Alliance, Neb. 0
Torrington 4, Gering, Neb. 1
Wednesday
Girls
Kelly Walsh 5, Rock Springs 0
Singles
No. 1: Taylor Nokes def Karlie Nandrop, 6-1, 6-2
No. 2: Harper Klinger def Camorah Sholer, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1: Catchpole/Wilson def Barker/Turnwall, 6-1, 6-2
No. 2: Hager/Klosterman def Frazier/Killpack, 7-6, 6-1
No. 3: Larson/Bird def Long/Miller, 6-1, 6-0
Natrona County 4, Rock Springs 1
Singles
No. 1: Karolina Loubrova, NC, def Karlie Nandrop, 7-5, 7-5
No. 2: Madeline Elston, NC, def Camorah Sholer, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Cisarova/Vondra, NC, def Barker/Turnwall, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
No. 2: Scott/Cole, NC, def Frazier/Killpack, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
No. 3: Long/Atwood, RS, def Bandau/Biggs, 6-1, 7-5
Boys
Cheyenne Central 4, Cheyenne South 1
Rock Springs 3, Kelly Walsh 2
Singles
No. 1: Chandler Smith, RS, def Ethan Palmer, 7-5, 7-6
No. 2: Gage Christensen, KW, def Tanner Tryzbiak, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Baker/Aanerud, RS, def McGrath/Strand, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
No. 2: McCour/Romer, KW, def Swafford/Jenkins, 6-4, 7-6
No. 3: Wiberg/Coronci, RS, def Johnson/Butler, 7-6, 6-3
Rock Springs 5, Natrona County 0
Singles
No. 1: Chandler Smith def Zach Chenevert, 6-0, 1-6, 6-2
No. 2: Tanner Tryzbiak def Grayson Ingram, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Baker/Aanerud def Neumiller/Anderson, 6-4, 6-3
No. 2: Swafford/Jenkins def Shade/Huxtable, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3: Wiberg/Coronci def Jones/Gorman, 6-0, 6-4
Thursday
Boys
Cheyenne South 4, Gillette 1
Thunder Basin 3, Cheyenne South 2