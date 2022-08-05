 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK & FIELD

Afton's Peter Visser places 19th at U20 World Championships in 3,000-meter steeplechase

State Track and Field (copy)

Peter Visser of Star Valley checks his time as he crosses the finish line to win the Class 4A 800-meter run on May 21, 2021 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Peter Visser, a 2021 graduate of Star Valley High School, finished 19th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase earlier this week in Cali, Colombia.

Visser, who will be a sophomore at Weber State University this fall, placed sixth in his heat and No. 19 overall with a time of 9 minutes, 6.47 seconds.

He was a four-time Wyoming Gatorade athlete of the year, winning three times for cross country and once for track and field. He also won three state cross country championships and numerous gold medals at the indoor and outdoor state track and field championships.

During his senior season for the Braves, Visser set both the 1600 indoor record (4:14.82) and the 3200 outdoor mark (9:18.79).

