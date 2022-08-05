Afton's Peter Visser places 19th at U20 World Championships in 3,000-meter steeplechase

Peter Visser, a 2021 graduate of Star Valley High School, finished 19th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase earlier this week in Cali, Colombia.

Visser, who will be a sophomore at Weber State University this fall, placed sixth in his heat and No. 19 overall with a time of 9 minutes, 6.47 seconds.

He was a four-time Wyoming Gatorade athlete of the year, winning three times for cross country and once for track and field. He also won three state cross country championships and numerous gold medals at the indoor and outdoor state track and field championships.

During his senior season for the Braves, Visser set both the 1600 indoor record (4:14.82) and the 3200 outdoor mark (9:18.79).