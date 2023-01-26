 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep indoor track & field schedule Jan. 28

Saturday

307 Invitational

at UW's War Memorial Fieldhouse

WHO'S HERE: Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Douglas, Rawlins, Torrington, Burns/Pine Bluffs

