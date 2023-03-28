Thursday
Wheatland Invite
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Douglas, Glenrock, Laramie, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Buffalo, Lusk, Moorcroft, Burns, Rawlins, Kaycee, Newcastle, Torrington, Wright, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy
Friday
Burlington Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Burlington, Riverside, Powell, Worland, Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Dubois, Kemmerer, Big Piney
Saturday
Bill Gerrard Memorial
at Greybull
WHO'S HERE: Greybull, Rocky Mountain, Burlington, Riverside, Lovell, Tongue River, Wind River, Ten Sleep, Shoshoni