2021 Class 1A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Burlington and Upton with 20 each, plus all four relay teams. The Huskies have five entrants in the high jump and three in both the 800 and pole vault while the Bobcats have three competitors in five events.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Lingle-Fort Laramie ... the Doggers clinched the title over Upton (154-151) with a victory in the final event: the 4x400 relay. Kyland Fuller (400, 800), Myles Wilson (1600, 3200) and Cooper Hill (long jump) all won individual gold for Lingle-Fort Laramie.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Burlington ... senior Gideon George led a 1-4 sweep by the Huskies in the high jump and also won the triple jump and finished second in both the 100 and 110 hurdles. Nathaniel Boreen claimed gold in the pole vault to help Burlington hold off Cokeville.

2019 CHAMPION: Upton.

WHO TO WATCH: Kaden Dower, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy. The senior is a threat to finish atop the podium in four events -- 100, 200, shot put and discus.