2021 Class 1A state track & field preview

BOYS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Burlington and Upton with 20 each, plus all four relay teams. The Huskies have five entrants in the high jump and three in both the 800 and pole vault while the Bobcats have three competitors in five events.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Lingle-Fort Laramie ... the Doggers clinched the title over Upton (154-151) with a victory in the final event: the 4x400 relay. Kyland Fuller (400, 800), Myles Wilson (1600, 3200) and Cooper Hill (long jump) all won individual gold for Lingle-Fort Laramie.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Burlington ... senior Gideon George led a 1-4 sweep by the Huskies in the high jump and also won the triple jump and finished second in both the 100 and 110 hurdles. Nathaniel Boreen claimed gold in the pole vault to help Burlington hold off Cokeville.
2019 CHAMPION: Upton.
WHO TO WATCH: Kaden Dower, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy. The senior is a threat to finish atop the podium in four events -- 100, 200, shot put and discus.
EVENT TO WATCH: 4x400 relay ... with Burlington, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Upton and Cokeville all expected to be in contention for the team title, the race could come down to the meet's final event.
GIRLS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Lingle-Fort Laramie with 23. The Doggers finished second at the East Regional, but their depth includes four relay teams and three competitors in the 1600, 3200 and both hurdle races.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Kaycee ... the Lady Bucs got first-place finishes from Tinley Pierson (100 hurdles, pole vault) and Karcee Maya (400, 300 hurdles) to hold off Lingle-Fort Laramie.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Cokeville ... Tana Teichert (pole vault and long jump) and Bryli Groll (400 and 800) won two titles and Emmie Barnes (100 hurdles) to lead the four-time defending state champs.
2019 CHAMPION: Cokeville.
WHO TO WATCH: Bryli Groll, Cokeville. The freshman has the classification's fastest time in the 400 (1:01.65) and is expected to be in a tight race with Ten Sleep's Lindsey Holiday for the 800 title.
EVENT TO WATCH: 100 hurdles ... if Cokeville is going to win its fifth consecutive title, it could come down to how Emmie Barnes and Kylee Dayton fare against Kaycee's Tinley Pierson in this race.