2021 Class 2A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Big Horn with 31 and all four relays. The Rams have every event covered and have at least three qualifiers in six events.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Horn ... led by Carson Bates' wins in both the 100 and 200, the Rams scored a combined 71 points in the 100, 200 and 400. They also won two relays and got first-place finishes from Garrett Custis (300 hurdles) and Bryce Morris (long jump) to hold off Tongue River.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Rocky Mountain ... Branson Robison, Zane Horrocks and Trevor Jewell all won multiple events, Kelden Boettcher and Carsyn Weber finished atop the podium and they won two relays to cruise to the regional title.

2019 CHAMPION: Big Horn.

WHO TO WATCH: Carson Bates, Big Horn. The senior is healthy and ready to defend his titles in the 100 and 200.

EVENTS TO WATCH: The sprints ... with Rocky Mountain and Big Horn expected to compete for the team title, the race could be decided by which team's speedsters finish on the podium.

GIRLS