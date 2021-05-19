2021 Class 2A state track & field preview

BOYS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Big Horn with 31 and all four relays. The Rams have every event covered and have at least three qualifiers in six events.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Horn ... led by Carson Bates' wins in both the 100 and 200, the Rams scored a combined 71 points in the 100, 200 and 400. They also won two relays and got first-place finishes from Garrett Custis (300 hurdles) and Bryce Morris (long jump) to hold off Tongue River.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Rocky Mountain ... Branson Robison, Zane Horrocks and Trevor Jewell all won multiple events, Kelden Boettcher and Carsyn Weber finished atop the podium and they won two relays to cruise to the regional title.
2019 CHAMPION: Big Horn.
WHO TO WATCH: Carson Bates, Big Horn. The senior is healthy and ready to defend his titles in the 100 and 200.
EVENTS TO WATCH: The sprints ... with Rocky Mountain and Big Horn expected to compete for the team title, the race could be decided by which team's speedsters finish on the podium.
GIRLS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Glenrock with 27 and three relays. The East Regional runner-up Herders are the only team to have at least one qualifier in every event, including four in the pole vault.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Tongue River ... the Eagles won nine of the 18 events to fly past Glenrock and win the region. Freshman Addie Pendergast won three events (100, 200, 800), and juniors Carleigh Reish (long jump) and Jane Pendergast (200) and senior Grace Sopko (triple jump) also claimed gold.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Piney ... led by senior Muriel Jones' victories (400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200) as well as first-place finishes from Torry Taylor (100) and Hanna Hansen (shot put) and the 1600 sprint medley team, the Punchers finished 40 points ahead of runner-up Rocky Mountain.
2019 CHAMPION: Pine Bluffs.
WHO TO WATCH: Addie Pendergast, Tongue River. The freshman won the state cross country title in October and enters the state meet with 1A's fastest times in both the 100 and 400.
EVENT TO WATCH: 800 ... Big Piney's Muriel Jones is looking to finally break through after third-place finishes in 2018 and '19, but she'll have to hold off Tongue River's Addie Pendergast.