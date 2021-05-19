2021 Class 3A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Douglas with 26 and one relay. Mountain View is right behind with 25, plus three relays. The Bearcats and Buffalos have competitors in every event but the 3200 (Douglas) and the 800 (Mountain View).

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Rawlins ... Mario Guerrero won the 110 hurdles and both horizontal jumps and Caleb Johansson crossed the finish line first in the 3200. Rawlins trailed Douglas by one point heading into the final event, but the Outlaws won the 4x400 while the Bearcats finished sixth.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Mountain View ... three victories from Ashton Schofield (100, 200, high jump), two from Luke Branson (long jump, triple jump) and one from Connor Micheli (pole vault) allowed the Buffalos to power past Lander.

2019 CHAMPION: Mountain View.

WHO TO WATCH: Ashton Schofield, Mountain View. The senior has the state's best time in both the 100 (11.13) and 200 (22.24) as well as the top mark in the high jump (6-08).