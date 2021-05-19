2021 Class 3A state track & field preview

BOYS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Douglas with 26 and one relay. Mountain View is right behind with 25, plus three relays. The Bearcats and Buffalos have competitors in every event but the 3200 (Douglas) and the 800 (Mountain View).
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Rawlins ... Mario Guerrero won the 110 hurdles and both horizontal jumps and Caleb Johansson crossed the finish line first in the 3200. Rawlins trailed Douglas by one point heading into the final event, but the Outlaws won the 4x400 while the Bearcats finished sixth.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Mountain View ... three victories from Ashton Schofield (100, 200, high jump), two from Luke Branson (long jump, triple jump) and one from Connor Micheli (pole vault) allowed the Buffalos to power past Lander.
2019 CHAMPION: Mountain View.
WHO TO WATCH: Ashton Schofield, Mountain View. The senior has the state's best time in both the 100 (11.13) and 200 (22.24) as well as the top mark in the high jump (6-08).
EVENTS TO WATCH: Throwing ... Lyman's Joseph Turner and Lovell's Quinn Lindsay have been atop the field in the shot put and discus all year and should push each other to even farther distances this weekend.
GIRLS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Powell with 28 and all four relays. The Panthers have competitors in every event, although Buffalo, with 26 qualifiers, also has every event covered along with all four relay teams.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Buffalo ... the Bison won just two individual golds -- Briley Farris in the 800 and Carley Norman in the 100 hurdles -- and the 4x100 relay, but totaled 34 points in the two hurdle races to top runner-up Douglas.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Powell ... Jenna Hillman won three events (100, 200, 400) and Kami Jensen (100 hurdles), Emma Karhu (pole vault) and Cassidy Miner (discus) also claimed individual gold to help the Panthers outdistance the field.
2019 CHAMPION: Douglas.
WHO TO WATCH: Kamdynn Townsend. The Douglas senior has 3A's fastest times in the 200 and 400, the best mark in the high jump and should challenge for the long jump crown as well.
EVENT TO WATCH: 100 hurdles ... Buffalo and Powell are expected to battle for the team title, and this race features three Bison and two Panthers all looking to finish on the podium.