2021 Class 4A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Sheridan with 34 and all four relays. The Broncs have at least one competitor in every event and four in both the 1600 and the shot put.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Sheridan ... the Broncs ran away from the field, scoring more than twice as many points as runner-up Cheyenne Central. They scored points in every event, including a combined 45 points in the throwing events -- with senior Gaige Vielhauer winning both the shot put and discus -- and 52 points in the distance races and won three relays.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... Robert Douglas won three events (100, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Nolan Valdez grabbed gold in both the 400 and triple jump, and the Mustangs had top-5 finishes in 17 of 18 events.

2019 CHAMPION: Kelly Walsh.

WHO TO WATCH: Peter Visser, Star Valley. The senior distance standout enters with the fastest times in the 800, the 1600 and the 3200.

EVENT TO WATCH: 100 ... regional champs Douglas (NC) and Brandon Werkele (Gillette) expect strong challenges from Darius Wiggins (KW) and Luke Talich (Cody) as well as others.

GIRLS