2021 Class 4A state track & field preview

BOYS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Sheridan with 34 and all four relays. The Broncs have at least one competitor in every event and four in both the 1600 and the shot put.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Sheridan ... the Broncs ran away from the field, scoring more than twice as many points as runner-up Cheyenne Central. They scored points in every event, including a combined 45 points in the throwing events -- with senior Gaige Vielhauer winning both the shot put and discus -- and 52 points in the distance races and won three relays.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... Robert Douglas won three events (100, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Nolan Valdez grabbed gold in both the 400 and triple jump, and the Mustangs had top-5 finishes in 17 of 18 events.
2019 CHAMPION: Kelly Walsh.
WHO TO WATCH: Peter Visser, Star Valley. The senior distance standout enters with the fastest times in the 800, the 1600 and the 3200.
EVENT TO WATCH: 100 ... regional champs Douglas (NC) and Brandon Werkele (Gillette) expect strong challenges from Darius Wiggins (KW) and Luke Talich (Cody) as well as others.
GIRLS
MOST QUALIFIERS: Natrona County with 28 and all four relays. The Fillies have four qualifiers in both the 100 and 200, depth in the horizontal jumps and put all four relay teams through.
EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Gillette ... the Camels squeaked by runner-up Central (117.3-116.5). Senior Lauryn Love (shot put, discus) and juniors Sydalee Brown (200) and Charlotte Marasco (100 hurdles), along with the 4x100 relay team, all won gold.
WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... senior Breonna Beckley won both the long jump and triple jump as the Fillies totaled 48 points in the horizontal jumps. The also picked up wins from Ella Spear in the 400, Delilah Baedke in the 3200 and Alesha Lane in the shot put.
2019 CHAMPION: Cheyenne Central.
WHO TO WATCH: Grace Shaffer, Cody. The senior is a two-time state champ in the pole vault and is a serious threat to break the state record of 12 feet.
EVENT TO WATCH: Long jump ... Cheyenne East's Taliah Morris headlines a strong field. At last week's East Regional the freshman jumped 19 feet, 7 inches, which would break the state 4A mark of 19-06.