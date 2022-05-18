2022 Class 1A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Burlington with 29. The Huskies have at least one competitor in every event and have all four relays covered.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Lingle-Fort Laramie ... senior Kyland Fuller (400 and 800), junior Boyd Oliver (shot put and discus), sophomore Myles Wilson (1600 and 3200) and freshman Louden Bremer (110 and 300 hurdles) all won two events; and the Doggers also grabbed gold in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays on their way to 191 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Upton (139).

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Burlington ... junior Clayton Edwards won both the 100 and 200, freshman Kyle Winters won the pole vault and the 4x800 relay team raced to victory to lead a deep Huskies team to the regional title.

2019 CHAMPION: Burlington.

WHO TO WATCH: Ryan Clapper, Southeast: The senior speedster has the state’s third-fastest time in the 200 (22.64 seconds) and the fourth-fastest in the 100 (10.98). The Chadron State signee has a solid chance of breaking the 1A state record of 10.97 set by Ten Sleep’s Randy Smith back in 1997.

EVENTS TO WATCH: The 800 ... the race features seven runners who have times under 2:11.00, including three from West Regional champ Burlington and two from East Regional champ Lingle-Fort Laramie.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Lingle-Fort Laramie with 27 and all four relays. The Doggers have four qualifiers in both the 1600 and 300 hurdles; and three in the 200, the 3200 and the 100 hurdles.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Lingle-Fort Laramie ... the Doggers had just one individual winner — sophomore Natalie Speckner in the 800 and 1600 — but had enough depth to hold off runner-up Southeast.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Saratoga ... paced by junior Whitney Bennett’s victories in the 300 hurdles and triple jump and two relay wins, the Panthers totaled 145 points to finish 15 points ahead of defending regional and state champ Cokeville.

2019 CHAMPION: Cokeville.

WHO TO WATCH: Jordan Stoddard, Southeast: The senior won four events — 100, 200, high jump and long jump — at the East Regional. She’s the defending state champ in the high jump and 1A state record holder in the long jump after going 19-04.25 at last year’s meet.

EVENT TO WATCH: 300 hurdles ... with the team race seemingly up for grabs, this race features Saratoga’s Bennett, the defending state champ, as well as Cokeville’s Kylee Dayton and Emmie Barnes and four runners from Lingle-Fort Laramie.

