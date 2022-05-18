2022 Class 2A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Tongue River with 36. The Eagles have at least two qualifiers in 16 of 18 events and have all four relays covered.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Tongue River ... seniors Garrett Ostler (200, 400 and long jump), Jacob Knobloch (shot put) and Wyatt Ostler (1600); and juniors Al Spotted (800) and Javin Walker (300 hurdles) all won gold in the Eagles’ regional title run.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Piney ... paced by junior Colby Jenks’ four individual titles — 400, 800, 1600 and 300 hurdles — the Punchers fought their way past defending state champ Rocky Mountain.

2021 CHAMPION: Rocky Mountain.

WHO TO WATCH: Colby Jenks, Big Piney: He’s got 2A’s fastest times in the 800 and 300 hurdles, and the No. 2 mark in the 400 and 1600.

EVENTS TO WATCH: 400 ... Garrett Ostler and Colby Jenks are expected to battle for gold, with the winner possibly helping lift his team to the top of the podium as well.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Big Piney with 27. The Punchers have depth in the distance races and the throwing events and qualified all four relay teams.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Tongue River ... the defending state champion Eagles aren’t as deep this year without Addie Pendergast, who transferred to Sheridan, but they did just enough to hold off Glenrock for the regional title.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Piney ... juniors Hannah Runyan (shot put) and Shelby Guest (110 hurdles) and freshmen Micah Strong (800) and Jolynn Jones (1600) all won gold as the Punchers raced to the regional crown.

2021 CHAMPION: Tongue River.

WHO TO WATCH: Carleigh Reish, Tongue River: The senior is the defending state champion in the 200, the high jump and the long jump.

EVENTS TO WATCH: Distance races ... Moorcroft sophomore Mallory Jones won the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the East Regional, but she’ll be pushed by Big Piney freshmen Micah Strong (800) and Jolynn Jones (1600) and Wyoming Indian senior Larissa McElroy (3200), who won the event as a freshman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0