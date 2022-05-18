2022 Class 3A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Mountain View with 25. The Buffalos have four runners in both the 1600 and 3200, as well as three competitors in both the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. Buffalo is right behind with 24, followed by Douglas and Powell, with 23 each.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Torrington ... the Trailblazers relied on quality more than quantity. Senior Benjamin Fuller (long jump); juniors Brendan Flock (200), Aydan Loya (800, 1600) and Ryan Baker (discus); and sophomore Tyler Bennick (shot put) all won gold to help Torrington finish ahead of Douglas and Buffalo.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Powell ... the Panthers had just two individual winners in seniors Eli Weimer (high jump) and Zach Ratcliff (long jump and triple jump), but their depth in the field events allowed them to hold off Mountain View, Worland and defending state champ Lander.

2021 CHAMPION: Lander.

WHO TO WATCH: Rodee Brow, Wheatland: The senior has 3A’s fastest time in the 100 (11.13) and the 400 (49.29), is No. 2 in the pole vault (14-00) and runs the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team, which also has the fastest time in the classification.

EVENTS TO WATCH: The hurdles ... if the weather cooperates (and that’s looking like a big if), Lander junior Gage Gose has the potential to break the state marks in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Torrington and Buffalo with 24 apiece. The Trailblazers have at least one competitor in every event while the Bison are stacked in the distance races and the hurdles.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Torrington ... the ‘Blazers had just two individual champs — senior Mattilynn Jones in the pole vault and senior Sierra Allen in both the shot put and discus — but scored points in nearly every event to top Buffalo by 21.5 points (160-138.5).

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Powell ... the defending state champion Panthers got first-place finishes from senior Jenna Hillman (100 and 200), junior Sydney Spomer (triple jump) and senior Reagan Thompson (shot put) to hold off Mountain View and Lander.

2021 CHAMPION: Powell.

WHO TO WATCH: Eva Nitschke, Rawlins: The junior is the defending state champ in both hurdles events and enters with 3A’s fastest times in both.

EVENT TO WATCH: 200 ... Hillman is the defending state champ, but both Nitschke and Wheatland freshman phenom Desirae Iacovetto enter with faster times. This one could be a photo finish.

