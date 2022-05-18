2022 Class 4A state track & field preview

BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Natrona County with 34. The Mustangs have every event covered, including all four relays, and have at least three competitors in nine events.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Sheridan ... the Broncs overpowered the field behind individual champs Carter McComb (100 and 200), Ryan Karajanis (pole vault) and Texas Tanner (discus) and a deep roster of proven competitors.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... junior Jackson Dutcher's win in the 800 was the Mustangs' only gold medal, but they had 21 different athletes finish on the podium to hold off Evanston.

2021 CHAMPION: Sheridan.

WHO TO WATCH: Cameron Burkett, Kelly Walsh. At the Camel Qualifier on April 6, the senior tossed the shot put 64 feet, 9 inches, which would break the all-class state record of 63-08.5 set by Torrington's Logan Harris in 2017.

EVENTS TO WATCH: Take your pick. The sprints feature Cody junior Luke Talich and Sheridan seniors McComb and Dominic Kaszas; the throwing events are highlighted by KW's Burkett and Sheridan's Texas Tanner.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Natrona County with 36. The Fillies have four competitors in the 100, 400, 1600, 3200 and the triple jump.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Kelly Walsh ... the Trojans got first-place finishes from seniors Finley Klinger (3200), Elayna Chafee (triple jump) and Makena Clemens (discus); and sophomore Madison Bullard (long jump) to dethrone defending state champ Cheyenne Central.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... the Fillies finished 126 points ahead of runner-up Cody (224-98) to win their second consecutive regional title. Seniors Delilah Baedke (1600 and 3200) and Alesha Lane (shot put and discus) and junior Mackenzie Bradach (triple jump) all won individual gold for a team that's deep and talented.

2021 CHAMPION: Cheyenne Central.

WHO TO WATCH: Kate Brigham, Jackson: The senior distance runner, who has signed to run at the University of Colorado, has her sights set on setting state marks in both the 800 and the 1600.

EVENT TO WATCH: 100 hurdles ... Thunder Basin senior Gabby Mendoza is the defending state champ and has the state's best time in the event (15.43), but Evanston senior and West Regional champ Stacia Barker is one of four other runners who are within striking distance of Mendoza.

