BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Burlington with 37 ... the Huskies have at least on qualifier in every event and at least three in nine as well as all four relay teams.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Southeast ... Wyatt Campbell won both the 100 and 200 and Austin Short the 400 to help the Cyclones hold off Guernsey and Kaycee.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Burlington ... Clayton Edwards won three events (100, 200, high jump), Kyler Winters took the pole vault title and the Huskies finished almost 100 points ahead of runner-up Cokeville (202-107).

2022 CHAMPION: Lingle-Fort Laramie.

WHO TO WATCH: Take your pick between Edwards, Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly, Cokeville’s Drake Plowman and Kaycee Elliot Graves.

EVENT TO WATCH: 1600 ... defending champ Grant Bartlett from Saratoga is one of six runners who have run under 5 minutes this season.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Southeast with 29 ... the Cyclones don’t have any entrants in the high jump or long jump, but have nine total in the throwing events.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Southeast ... Kaycee Kosmicki won all three distance races, Angie Logsdon the pole vault, Shelby Ekwall the shot put, Harper Boche the discus and the Cyclones swept the relay titles to race to victory.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Saratoga ... the defending state champs won three of four relay races and senior Whitney Bennett won both the long jump and triple jump for the Panthers.

2022 CHAMPION: Saratoga.

WHO TO WATCH: Vaidyn Vanderploeg ... the Riverside senior is the defending 2A state champ in both the 100 and 200 and is looking to add 1A gold in both events this year.

EVENT TO WATCH: High jump ... Cokeville freshman Addison Barnes has already cleared 5-05 in the event, which would tie the 1A state mark.