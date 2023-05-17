BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Big Horn with 26 ... the Rams have every event covered other than triple jump.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Tongue River ... senior Al Spotted won all three distance races and Caleb Kilbride added gold in the long jump for the Eagles.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Piney ... triple-event winners Colby Jenks (400, 800, 300 hurdles) and Hunter Fisher (110 hurdles, long jump, triple jump) led a strong showing by the Punchers.

2022 CHAMPION: Tongue River.

WHO TO WATCH: Jenks. The senior standout set a 2A state record in the 800 last year and could be the one to beat in the 400, 1600 and 300 hurdles as well.

EVENT TO WATCH: 300 hurdles ... arguably the toughest event showcases Jenks and Fisher in addition to Lingle-Fort Laramie's Louden Bremer.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Big Piney with 32 ... the Punchers have four qualifiers in the 800, 100 hurdles and long jump and at least three in three other events.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Lingle-Fort Laramie ... the Doggers won three of four relays and got first-place finishes from hadley Wilkins (1600, 3200), Jada Kaufman (100 hurdles) and Emma Walker (300 hurdles) to easily outdistance the field.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Big Piney ... Micah Strong won three events (400, 800, 1600), Emma York two (1600, 3200) and Hannah Runyan one (shot put) to lift the Punchers.

2022 CHAMPION: Tongue River.

WHO TO WATCH: Lusk's Melody ZumBrunnen. The junior won regional titles in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.

EVENT TO WATCH: 4x400 relay ... with the team race expected to be a battle between Lingle-Fort Laramie and Big Piney, why wouldn't it come down to the final event of the meet.