BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Mountain View with 27 ... other than high jump, the Buffalos have at least one qualifier in every event and have all four relays covered.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Torrington ... Brendan Flock won three events (100, 200, 400), Benjamin Fuller (300 hurdles, long jump) and Tyler Bennick (shot put, discus) won two and Aydan Loya won the 1600 to lead the Trailblazers.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Mountain View ... Carson Eardley grabbed gold in three events (100, 300 hurdles, pole vault) and the Buffalos edged Powell (158-157.5) for the regional title.

2022 CHAMPION: Lander.

WHO TO WATCH: Lander senior Gage Gose is a threat to break 3A state marks in the 200 and both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

EVENT TO WATCH: 200 ... Flock (21.50) and Gose (21.73) could push each other to a record-setting time in the race.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Powell with 33 ... the Panthers have at least one qualifier in every event as well as all four relay teams.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Buffalo ... the Bison used their depth in the hurdles (28 combined points) and their strength in the field events (91.5 points) to overpower Rawlins.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Powell ... the Panthers had only one individual champ -- Ine Kollstad in the triple jump -- and won the 4x800 relay, but took advantage of their depth to top Worland for the top spot.

2022 CHAMPION: Powell.

WHO TO WATCH: Rawlins' seniors Eva Nitschke (hurdles, 400) and Ryann Smith (distance races) have been at another level all season.

EVENTS TO WATCH: Sprints ... freshmen Cherise Douzenis (Worland) and Brooklyn Asmus (Torrington) and sophomore Desirae Iacovetto (Wheatland) are just getting started on the big stage.