BOYS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Natrona County with 38. Other than the 1600 sprint medley, the Mustangs have every event covered. That includes six competitors in the 100, four in the 200 and three in six other events.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... the Mustangs got individual titles from Jackson Dutcher (800 and 1600), Tristan Enders (3200), Mason Weickum (110 hurdles), Kaiden Lee (high jump) and Kavin Hoff (pole vault) to hold off Cheyenne Central.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Cody ... Luke Talich won three events (100, 200, long jump) and the Broncs won three of four relays to cruise to the title.

2022 CHAMPION: Sheridan.

WHO TO WATCH: Cody's Talich, NC's Dutcher and Kaiden Lee and Cheyenne Central's Richard Prescott all are threats to win three events.

EVENT TO WATCH: Pole vault ... NC's Hoff and Rock Springs' Maddix Blazovich, both of whom cleared 15 feet last weekend, have been battling for the top spot all season.

GIRLS

MOST QUALIFIERS: Cody with 29. The Fillies have four runners in all three distance races as well as three entered in high jump, pole vault and long jump.

EAST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Natrona County ... these Fillies had three individual champs -- Ashley Gross (1600), Ally Wheeler (3200) and Mackenzie Bradach (long jump) -- and won all four relays.

WEST REGIONAL CHAMPS: Cody ... Ada Nelson (800, 1600), Taylen Stinson (3200) and Laura Phillips (discus) grabbed individual gold and the Fillies added two relay wins to run away from the field.

2022 CHAMPION: Cheyenne Central.

WHO TO WATCH: Addie Pendergast. The Sheridan junior is a legitimate challenger to set state marks in the 100, 200 and 400.

EVENT TO WATCH: 400 ... Pendergast might be the favorite, but NC's Ella Spear, Central's Sydney Morrell, Star Valley's Valerie Jirak and KW's Madeline Thorne are worthy challengers.