Wyoming State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships
at Gillette
4A TEAMS HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan, Laramie, Rock Springs.
3A TEAMS HERE: Powell, Cody, Worland, Lander, Riverton, Star Valley, Douglas, Buffalo, Evanston, Green River, Torrington, Big Horn, Tongue River, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Glenrock, Rawlins, Pinedale, Mountain View Western Heritage Lutheran Academy.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: girls long jump, boys triple jump, boys pole vault, girls high jump, girls shot put
11 a.m.: 1600 sprint medley relay
11:30 a.m.: 3200, 400, 55-meter hurdles prelims, 55-meter dash prelims, 4x800, 200 prelims
Saturday
8:30 a.m.: boys long jump, girls triple jump, boys high jump, girls pole vault, boys shot put
9 a.m.: 4x200, 800, 55m hurdles, 55m dash, 200, 1600, 4x400